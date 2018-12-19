Impala Asset Management Has Lifted Its Take (TTWO) Position; Ohio Valley Banc (OVBC)’s Sentiment Is 2.75

Ohio Valley Banc Corp (OVBC) investors sentiment increased to 2.75 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.31, from 2.44 in 2018Q2. The ratio is positive, as 22 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 8 decreased and sold their equity positions in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. The funds in our database now have: 862,950 shares, up from 810,157 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Ohio Valley Banc Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 3 Increased: 19 New Position: 3.

Impala Asset Management Llc increased Take (TTWO) stake by 26.16% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Impala Asset Management Llc acquired 151,096 shares as Take (TTWO)’s stock declined 18.52%. The Impala Asset Management Llc holds 728,706 shares with $100.55M value, up from 577,610 last quarter. Take now has $11.87B valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $104.29. About 1.16 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 1.22% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 20/04/2018 – ITALY PRESIDENT TO TAKE TWO DAYS BEFORE NEXT MOVE: ANSA; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 29/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Inc expected to post earnings of 63 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 05/03/2018 Take Two et al.: Games Trade Group Defends Against Claims of ‘Real-Life’ Violence — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net $90.9M; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF VIERA, SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES FROM SIX TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 06/04/2018 – The firm’s analyst, Michael Olson, said Take-Two’s core gamer demographic is much older than the average “Fortnite” player

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking services and products. The company has market cap of $140.24 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Banking and Consumer Finance. It has a 15.55 P/E ratio. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Wesbanco Bank Inc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. for 99,657 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc owns 23,900 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wealthtrust Fairport Llc has 0.01% invested in the company for 1,508 shares. The New York-based American International Group Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc., a Nebraska-based fund reported 358 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 2 insider sales for $825,143 activity.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $8.38 million activity. On Wednesday, October 10 Emerson Daniel P sold $1.64M worth of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) or 13,268 shares. Viera Paul E bought $10.05M worth of stock. Sheresky Michael had sold 222 shares worth $24,720 on Thursday, November 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.40, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 42 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 97.07 million shares or 4.22% less from 101.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Cibc World Mkts holds 0.03% or 26,349 shares. Cadence Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Kingdon Capital Management Limited Liability Com holds 1% or 104,282 shares in its portfolio. Artisan Ptnrs Ltd Partnership invested in 0.37% or 1.42M shares. Jackson Square Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.78% or 3.99M shares. Raymond James has 19,574 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nomura owns 121,715 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Parkside Bancshares And Trust reported 19 shares or 0% of all its holdings. M&T Retail Bank stated it has 4,351 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Icon Advisers Incorporated Communications holds 13,700 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). 728,706 are held by Impala Asset Management. Advisory Rech holds 3,925 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 9,219 shares.

