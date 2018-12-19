Capstone Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 2.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.86% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 141,108 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.61 million, down from 144,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $179.17. About 3.82 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 6.79% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: STARTED 2 FOR $4 BREAKFAST DEAL ON MONDAY IN U.S; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: `ENCOURAGED’ BY RESPONSE TO NEW U.S. DOLLAR MENU; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Adj EPS $1.79; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q REV. $5.14B, EST. $4.97B; 12/04/2018 – Kalinowski McDonald’s Surveys to Live On as Analyst Starts Anew; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS WILL STAY IN BBB+ DEBT RATING AREA; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burgers To Local Menus; 23/05/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Quick Service Restaurants Market in the US 2017-2021 with Key Players Chick-fil-A, Domino’s Pizza, McDonald’s, Restaurant Brand International and Subway Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – McDonald’s Hepatitis Case Probed by Health Officials in Kentucky

Shell Asset Management Co increased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 100% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co bought 62,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,824 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.27 million, up from 62,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.44. About 7.33 million shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 22.14% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 13/04/2018 – Infosys CEO’s Strategy Hints at More Hiring in U.S.: TOPLive; 27/03/2018 – Hindustan Times: Infosys learns from Vishal Sikka spat, leaves no room for conflict in contract for new CEO; 16/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS INFOSYS FINACLE PIONEERS BLOCKCHAIN-BASED TRADE NETWORK IN INDIA IN CONSORTIUM WITH SEVEN LEADING BANKS; 05/03/2018 INFOSYS LTD: INFOSYS SELECTED BY ALLISON TRANSMISSION TO PROVID; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS CO EXTENDS ALLIANCE WITH MICROSOFT FOR CLOUD-BASED DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SOLUTIONS; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS TO DISSOLVE FINANCE AND INVESTMENT COMMITTEE; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – RECOMMENDED SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER EQUITY SHARE; 08/03/2018 – INFOSYS CLARIFIES ON REPORT OF CBI INVESTIGATION OF SOME STAFF; 26/04/2018 – Infosys to Establish U.S. Education Center in Indianapolis; 18/04/2018 – Infosys Limited: News Clarification

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MCD shares while 569 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 494.95 million shares or 3.25% less from 511.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 10,043 are held by Registered Advisor. Shikiar Asset Inc owns 1,850 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 231,157 shares. Elm Advisors Ltd Com has 0.41% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 890 are owned by Seabridge Inv Advisors Limited Company. Meyer Handelman holds 1% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 122,274 shares. Heritage Wealth, a Virginia-based fund reported 3,463 shares. Sky Investment Group Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2.31% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 36,154 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx has invested 0.75% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Regal Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 30,769 shares. Hamel Inc stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Banced holds 1,387 shares. Barr E S & Company has 6,901 shares. Focused Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 4.8% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Bridges Invest Mgmt has 72,328 shares.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.71 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 23.58 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $402.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr (TOLZ) by 151,891 shares to 319,094 shares, valued at $13.23 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 142,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 701,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since October 24, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $39.40 million activity. On Wednesday, October 24 the insider Easterbrook Stephen sold $35.32M. $2.67 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by DeBiase Francesca A.. Borden Ian Frederick had sold 4,782 shares worth $849,666.

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 11,102 shares to 31,069 shares, valued at $2.76 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 4,429 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,397 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).