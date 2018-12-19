Sector Gamma As decreased its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART) by 38.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As sold 126,597 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 200,062 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.18 million, down from 326,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.69. About 261,007 shares traded. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has risen 2.83% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.83% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Sees 2018 Rev $1.47B-$1.49B; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Integra LifeSciences Corp.- TCC-EZ, Total Contact Cast System, Model No. TCC2-4051; 11/04/2018 – PRELIOS SPA PCRE.Ml – PRELIOS INTEGRA FINALIZES ACCORD WITH INSURANCE GROUP AMISSIMA FOR MANAGEMENT OF REAL ESTATE ASSETS; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES BOOSTS FORECAST; 26/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP IART.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 07/05/2018 – lntegra LifeSciences Announces Amendment and Extension of Credit Facility; 17/04/2018 – Integra Connect Launches Advanced Analytics Suite to Help Oncology Practices Improve Cost-Efficiency and Quality of Value-Based; 14/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Integra Capital Management for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 13/04/2018 – Integra Software Services is Selected by Taylor & Francis Group as Core Full-Service Production Partner for Their Global Journa

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 27.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp sold 7,079 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,970 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.79M, down from 26,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $83.38. About 3.40M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: Results of AbbVie’s TRINITY Trial in Lung Cancer Are Credit Negative; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE RECEIVES POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM THE PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY DRUG REVIEW FOR VENCLEXTA™ – AN ORAL THERAPY FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL); 25/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Upadacitinib Meets Primary and Key Efficacy Endpoints in Phase 2b/3 Rheumatoid Arthritis Study in Japanese Patients; 17/04/2018 – CYCLACEL’S CYC065 CDK INHIBITOR SHOWS SYNERGY WITH VENETOCLAX; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA(R) (adalimumab) Patent Disputes With Samsung Bioepis; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL IMBRUVICA NET REVENUE $762 MLN, UP 38.5 PCT; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 07/03/2018 – INVENTIVA SA IVAA.PA – PARTNERSHIP WITH ABBVIE AND BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM IS ADVANCING ON SCHEDULE; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS GRANTS MYLAN AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO COMMERCIALIZE ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.10, from 1.24 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 24 investors sold IART shares while 69 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 71.80 million shares or 1.22% more from 70.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 73,754 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 44,459 shares. Texas-based Vaughan Nelson Inv Mgmt Lp has invested 0.28% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Amer Grp Inc invested 0.03% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Natixis stated it has 115,360 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ww Asset Management Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 4,062 shares. Boston Ptnrs owns 251,183 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). First Natl Bank Of Omaha reported 39,980 shares. Capital International Ca reported 34,300 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited Co owns 11.65 million shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability has 0.15% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) for 98,256 shares. Adage Capital Prtn Ltd Llc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd holds 133,716 shares. Hood River Capital Management Ltd Liability Com invested 0.54% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART).

Analysts await Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 3.13% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.64 per share. IART’s profit will be $52.81 million for 18.83 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.08% EPS growth.

Among 18 analysts covering Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IART), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 39% are positive. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. had 53 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, July 27. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 26 by BTIG Research. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, September 1 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $48.0 target in Monday, October 2 report. Raymond James downgraded Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) on Tuesday, January 2 to “Market Perform” rating. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Monday, August 3 report. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Neutral” on Thursday, November 1. Citigroup maintained Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) on Friday, November 2 with “Neutral” rating. Lake Street maintained Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) on Wednesday, August 26 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 7 by UBS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 60 investors sold ABBV shares while 637 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 994.12 million shares or 0.91% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, White Pine Capital Ltd Llc has 0.93% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 27,744 shares. Pioneer Trust Bankshares N A Or holds 48,040 shares. Spectrum Asset Mgmt (Nb Ca) stated it has 13,860 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.17% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 4.65 million shares. First Allied Advisory Serv has invested 0.18% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cls Investments Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.06% or 21,467 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 70,611 shares in its portfolio. Lvw Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 31,013 shares. Hartford Inv Mngmt owns 0.52% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 185,046 shares. 423,352 are held by Zacks. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Co invested 0.1% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Fishman Jay A Limited Mi has 0% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 8,556 shares. Heritage Management Corp stated it has 0.49% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Spark Invest Limited Liability Co has invested 0.54% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Chilton Inv Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 4,218 shares.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 5 selling transactions for $23.91 million activity. On Wednesday, December 12 CHASE WILLIAM J sold $5.40 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 60,000 shares. GONZALEZ RICHARD A also sold $1.50 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. Gosebruch Henry O sold $3.82 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Thursday, November 29. The insider SEVERINO MICHAEL sold 50,000 shares worth $4.88M. Schumacher Laura J had sold 94,140 shares worth $8.81 million on Tuesday, December 4. TILTON GLENN F also bought $496,274 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 27.

Among 25 analysts covering Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV), 10 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Abbvie Inc had 103 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 23 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Underperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Tuesday, April 10. The stock has “Underperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, November 5. As per Monday, June 26, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. UBS maintained AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Friday, October 13 with “Neutral” rating. SunTrust initiated the shares of ABBV in report on Wednesday, July 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 8. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, September 15. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Sunday, October 29. As per Wednesday, May 23, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IBMI) by 31,317 shares to 141,808 shares, valued at $3.58 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FEMS) by 11,283 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,667 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.92 EPS, up 29.73% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.48 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $2.89B for 10.86 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.28% negative EPS growth.