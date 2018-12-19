Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 373.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 10,253 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,995 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.23 million, up from 2,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $83.81. About 4.01M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Elagolix Clinical Trial Program Largest Prospective Randomized Endometriosis Trial Conducted to Date; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie in $22bn wipeout after cancer drug results; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Remains Confident in NDA and Continues to Work With FDA to Bring Elagolix to Patients; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Leads Market’s Plunge as Bio Blockbusters Face Reckoning; 05/04/2018 – $21B or bust! AbbVie ensures its blockbuster US marathon on Humira will run into 2023 $ABBV; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the Intl Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Patients With Multiple Myeloma; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP BOOSTED AVY, ABBV, FB, CAG, VIAB IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp. (INTC) by 17.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 18,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.97% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 124,350 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.88M, up from 105,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.19% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $45.74. About 30.77 million shares traded or 5.72% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 9.59% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 12/03/2018 – Intel-Sponsored Study: Smart Cities Technologies Give Back 125 Hours to Citizens Every Year; 09/03/2018 – Intel Working With Advisors on Evaluating Broadcom, Other Possible; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s move beyond PC chips boosts revenues; 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar; 09/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Intel graphics cards could see a CES 2019 unveiling; 08/05/2018 – VenueNext Receives Investment from Intel Capital; 07/05/2018 – The Project Brainwave system uses field-programmable gate arrays from Intel; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY GAAP SHR $0.93; 16/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Intel on May 15 for “Device, system and method of controlling access to location sources”; 09/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Intel Rumors – Kaby Lake-X – Skylake-X and Cascade Lake

Among 25 analysts covering Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV), 10 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Abbvie Inc had 103 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, December 1 by Barclays Capital. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, April 13. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, June 8. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Sunday, October 29. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Sunday, July 30 report. On Thursday, October 4 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. On Friday, June 22 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Sell”. Citigroup downgraded the shares of ABBV in report on Monday, November 28 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 5. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of ABBV in report on Thursday, September 28 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 60 investors sold ABBV shares while 637 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 994.12 million shares or 0.91% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership reported 44,910 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hayek Kallen Inv Mngmt has 35,170 shares for 2.31% of their portfolio. 1832 Asset Management Lp holds 369 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 14,445 are held by Rice Hall James And Assoc Lc. Strs Ohio stated it has 761,140 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Co Mi Adv invested 0.75% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Tudor Inv Corp Et Al has invested 0.3% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Liberty Cap holds 1.44% or 29,088 shares. Evanston Incorporated Dba Evanston Advsr invested in 91,201 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru owns 38,278 shares. The New York-based Matrix Asset Advisors Inc Ny has invested 3.74% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Meyer Handelman has 0.48% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 104,347 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 8,922 shares. Moreover, Eagle Global Advsrs has 0.02% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 7,337 shares. Williams Jones Assoc Lc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 52,742 shares.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 selling transactions for $23.91 million activity. $496,274 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by TILTON GLENN F on Wednesday, June 27. Shares for $3.82M were sold by Gosebruch Henry O on Thursday, November 29. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $4.88M was sold by SEVERINO MICHAEL. Schumacher Laura J sold $8.81 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Tuesday, December 4. CHASE WILLIAM J also sold $5.40M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, December 12. Shares for $99,909 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Worse Than Useless – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “J&J weighing on big biopharma players – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “SunTrust: Venclexta could add $1B+ for AbbVie – Seeking Alpha” on November 23, 2018. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie boosts stock buybacks by $5B – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie teams up with Voluntis in companion digital therapeutics – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $813.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Inc Class A by 33,500 shares to 18,358 shares, valued at $501,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colony Northstar Inc Xxx Name by 52,297 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,637 shares, and cut its stake in Square Inc Class A.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 6 insider sales for $313,856 activity. 4,522 shares were sold by Shenoy Navin, worth $226,100 on Monday, December 3. 2,235 Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) shares with value of $102,050 were sold by Rodgers Steven Ralph. $247,155 worth of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) shares were bought by SWAN ROBERT HOLMES.

Among 57 analysts covering Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), 32 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Intel Corporation had 301 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets on Friday, October 27 with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60.0 target in Monday, February 26 report. As per Thursday, October 22, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. Pacific Crest maintained the shares of INTC in report on Wednesday, October 14 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, January 12 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Friday, January 26 by Mizuho. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Friday, October 20. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, January 26. On Friday, July 28 the stock rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Topeka Capital Markets on Monday, January 18.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16 billion and $575.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 3,000 shares to 55,000 shares, valued at $6.15M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,400 shares, and cut its stake in Eversource Energy.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 62 investors sold INTC shares while 728 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 557 raised stakes. 2.86 billion shares or 2.41% less from 2.93 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Biondo Invest Advsr Ltd Liability has 1.23% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 109,115 shares. 380,407 are owned by Blb&B Lc. Sunbelt Securities reported 7,286 shares. Greenwood Capital stated it has 0.65% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Bokf Na invested 0.44% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Royal Bancshares Of Scotland Group Public Ltd holds 4.94% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 566,920 shares. Steinberg Global Asset Management holds 0.51% or 75,856 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.16% or 21,181 shares. Stelac Advisory Serv Limited Co has 2,634 shares. Jolley Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.22% or 6,929 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc owns 59,996 shares. Salem Counselors invested in 1.65% or 342,185 shares. Norinchukin Bancorporation The reported 962,884 shares. 17,500 are owned by Benchmark Advsr. The New York-based Strategic Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.52% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).