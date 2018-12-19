Gabelli Funds Llc decreased its stake in Black Hills Corp Com (BKH) by 2.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc sold 17,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.47% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 765,400 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $44.46 million, down from 782,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Black Hills Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $64.23. About 453,650 shares traded. Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) has risen 13.98% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BKH News: 03/05/2018 – BLACK HILLS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.63; 15/03/2018 – Black Hills Rebuffs a $1.1 Billion Offer for Colorado Utility; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Black Hills Corp And Sub Otlk To Pos; Rtgs Affmd; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS SENDS LETTER TO SAN ISABEL ELECTRIC ASSOCIATION; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP – CO HAS NO INTEREST IN SELLING COLORADO ELECTRIC UTILITY; 21/05/2018 – GREATLAND GOLD – COMPREHENSIVE REVIEW OF HISTORIC DATA HAS IDENTIFIED FOUR DISTINCT ZONES OF GOLD MINERALISATION AT ITS 100% OWNED BLACK HILLS LICENCE; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP SENDS LETTER RESPONDING TO SAN ISABEL ELECTRIC ASSOCIATION AND SOUTHEAST COLORADO POWER ASSOCIATION; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 05/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Application of Black Hills/Kansas Gas Utility Company, LLC, d/b/a Black Hills Energy, for; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS: SALE OF UTILITY ASSETS INCONSISTENT W/ STRATEGY

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 2.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 2,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,899 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.01 million, down from 108,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $116.46. About 6.08 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 29/03/2018 – IBM Provides New GAAP and Operating Results for 2016 and 2017, Reflecting Reporting Change; 17/04/2018 – IPONWEB Brings on New Leadership Team to Service Enterprise Clients in the U.S; 24/05/2018 – IBM: Credit Mutuel to Deploy Watson Across All Business Lines; 20/03/2018 – IBM TO REITERATE 2018 OPERATING NON-GAAP EPS; 23/05/2018 – IBM announces new hiring in France as CEOs meet Macron; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Systems Rev $1.5B; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q OPERATING EPS $2.45, EST. $2.42; AFFIRMS YEAR VIEWS; 13/03/2018 – DomainTools Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community; 20/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Form 8-K

Analysts await Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, down 23.47% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.98 per share. BKH’s profit will be $44.98M for 21.41 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Black Hills Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.57% EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Black Hills Corp had 41 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) earned “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, July 12. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $69 target in Tuesday, December 4 report. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse to “Neutral” on Tuesday, January 9. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Sunday, September 10. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, October 18. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $7000 target in Thursday, June 29 report. Williams Capital Group maintained the shares of BKH in report on Monday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, January 25. On Monday, August 7 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, November 6 by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.54 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 21 investors sold BKH shares while 56 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 50.83 million shares or 2.98% less from 52.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Co holds 1,000 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Stevens Cap Mgmt Lp holds 38,538 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Moreover, Regions Financial has 0% invested in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) for 2,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 1.00 million shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 7,754 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Llc has 0.04% invested in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Metropolitan Life Ny reported 0.02% stake. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus stated it has 0% in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Illinois-based Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability has invested 0.19% in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). 765,400 were reported by Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com. 5,035 are held by Raymond James Na. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company holds 2,415 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 69,160 shares or 0% of the stock. Bessemer Grp Incorporated owns 0% invested in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) for 5,200 shares.

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90B and $17.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd Adr (NYSE:HMY) by 1.18M shares to 1.93M shares, valued at $3.20M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Achaogen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AKAO) by 100,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 306,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiserv Inc Com (NASDAQ:FISV).

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $426,695 activity. 8,500 shares valued at $998,835 were bought by Rometty Virginia M on Friday, November 2. On Thursday, November 1 the insider Swedish Joseph bought $232,838. The insider WADDELL FREDERICK H bought 2,153 shares worth $249,722. On Friday, August 3 Gherson Diane J sold $1.67 million worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 11,451 shares. $495,846 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) was bought by TAUREL SIDNEY.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22 million and $938.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,316 shares to 140,771 shares, valued at $17.21 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 35,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 526,941 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $4.86 EPS, down 6.18% or $0.32 from last year’s $5.18 per share. IBM’s profit will be $4.42 billion for 5.99 P/E if the $4.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.42 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.11% EPS growth.

Among 35 analysts covering International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 14 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. International Business Machines had 142 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, January 19 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, April 19. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $167 target in Monday, December 17 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of IBM in report on Tuesday, April 17 with “Buy” rating. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 8 by Stifel Nicolaus. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $165 target in Wednesday, October 18 report. Wells Fargo maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Monday, July 30 with “Market Perform” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $147 target in Tuesday, July 19 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, September 26. Deutsche Bank maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Wednesday, January 20 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Monetary Grp accumulated 4,107 shares. South Texas Money Management Ltd owns 2,645 shares. Cadence Comml Bank Na holds 10,542 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Oakworth Cap Inc holds 0.09% or 3,005 shares. Moreover, Caz Invests LP has 2.41% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 5,840 shares. Mariner Wealth Advsrs stated it has 4,652 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar holds 0.26% or 4,055 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al accumulated 81,600 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Montecito Bancorporation Tru stated it has 8,967 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv Incorporated owns 5,947 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Greatmark Investment Prns Incorporated holds 1,481 shares. 4,045 are held by Heritage Wealth Advisors. Rand Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 0.39% or 22,973 shares. Holderness accumulated 14,524 shares.