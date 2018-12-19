Trigran Investments Inc increased Monotype Imaging Holdings In (TYPE) stake by 23.06% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Trigran Investments Inc acquired 497,631 shares as Monotype Imaging Holdings In (TYPE)’s stock declined 14.22%. The Trigran Investments Inc holds 2.66 million shares with $53.64 million value, up from 2.16 million last quarter. Monotype Imaging Holdings In now has $659.71M valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.71. About 71,524 shares traded. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) has declined 30.24% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.24% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging 1Q Adj EPS 22c; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE NAMES NEW BOARD MEMBERS, NAMES NEW CHAIR; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 REVENUE OF $243.0 MLN – $251.0 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Says Robert Lentz Has Resigned From the Bd and Will Step Dn as Chair; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2018 Rev $243.0M-$251.0M; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTED EILEEN CAMPBELL AND DENISE WARREN AS NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $0.10 — $0.15; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE NAMES PAMELA LENEHAN CHAIR OF BOARD; 09/03/2018 Monotype Imaging Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

International Value Advisers Llc increased Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) stake by 13.49% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. International Value Advisers Llc acquired 363,877 shares as Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)’s stock declined 14.40%. The International Value Advisers Llc holds 3.06 million shares with $284.57 million value, up from 2.70M last quarter. Cimarex Energy Co now has $6.20B valuation. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $64.85. About 875,277 shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 34.73% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.73% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – QTRLY DAILY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 206.1 MBOE VS 177.2 MBOE; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cimarex Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEC); 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million; 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31

International Value Advisers Llc decreased Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 22,192 shares to 751,716 valued at $59.18M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Net 1 Ueps Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) stake by 47,689 shares and now owns 8.22M shares. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) was reduced too.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 3 insider sales for $357,150 activity. 1,750 Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) shares with value of $175,175 were sold by ALBI JOSEPH R. TEAGUE L PAUL also sold $104,104 worth of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) on Wednesday, June 27. On Thursday, August 30 the insider STEWART LISA A bought $26,897. 1,492 shares valued at $104,768 were sold by SULLIVAN MICHAEL J/CO on Friday, December 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 44 investors sold XEC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 91.38 million shares or 1.96% less from 93.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas invested in 4,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Los Angeles Management And Equity Research Inc has 0% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 2,958 shares. Natixis Advsr LP owns 15,328 shares. Chilton Cap Mngmt Lc owns 0.03% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 4,351 shares. Chevy Chase Holding accumulated 0.03% or 79,338 shares. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc holds 0.03% or 9,760 shares. Bessemer Group has 40,494 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group has 0.01% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Grace & White owns 10,968 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Srb Corp holds 0.06% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) or 6,441 shares. Boston Common Asset Mgmt holds 0.82% or 71,115 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 125,483 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.02% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Captrust Financial Advsr holds 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) or 650 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cimarex Energy had 14 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, August 8. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was reinitiated by PiperJaffray with “Neutral” on Friday, September 28. The stock of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, September 26 report. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, November 20 by Imperial Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Tuesday, November 27. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of XEC in report on Tuesday, November 20 with “Overweight” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) rating on Wednesday, August 8. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $175 target. On Wednesday, August 8 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 12 investors sold TYPE shares while 30 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 36.64 million shares or 0.40% less from 36.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pnc Ser Group Incorporated accumulated 0% or 306 shares. Blackrock accumulated 6.02 million shares. 77,715 are owned by Wells Fargo & Co Mn. 100 are held by Winslow Evans And Crocker. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Co reported 2.28 million shares. Martingale Asset LP reported 0.04% stake. Federated Pa has 1,987 shares. 10,051 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt. Citadel Advisors Llc reported 502,939 shares stake. Ajo Lp invested in 272,409 shares. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Trigran Invests Incorporated accumulated 11.12% or 2.66 million shares. Public Sector Pension Board reported 28,655 shares. Daruma Cap Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 1.9% or 996,267 shares. Arizona State Retirement owns 61,078 shares.

Trigran Investments Inc decreased Surmodics Inc (NASDAQ:SRDX) stake by 419,735 shares to 723,724 valued at $54.03M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Purecycle Corp (NASDAQ:PCYO) stake by 187,129 shares and now owns 1.78 million shares. Xperi Corp was reduced too.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $41,350 activity. Zucker Brett Scott sold $20,200 worth of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) on Friday, September 21. Semmes Benjamin W.L. III also sold $21,150 worth of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) shares.