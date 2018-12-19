Among 5 analysts covering International Game Tech (NYSE:IGT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. International Game Tech had 5 analyst reports since October 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, November 1. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Thursday, November 1. The stock of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 16 by Argus Research. See International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) latest ratings:

07/12/2018 Broker: Susquehanna Rating: Positive New Target: $22 Initiates Coverage On

16/11/2018 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $28 New Target: $20 Maintain

01/11/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $35 New Target: $29 Maintain

01/11/2018 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $35 New Target: $30 Maintain

02/10/2018 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold New Target: $21 Initiates Coverage On

International Value Advisers Llc decreased Aon Plc (AON) stake by 22.84% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. International Value Advisers Llc sold 121,076 shares as Aon Plc (AON)’s stock rose 5.34%. The International Value Advisers Llc holds 408,959 shares with $62.89 million value, down from 530,035 last quarter. Aon Plc now has $36.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $150.99. About 576,841 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 13.92% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 25/04/2018 – AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS; 18/04/2018 – Unhealthy mismatch between employers’ health wishes and realities in EMEA; 13/04/2018 – AON RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 40C/SHR FROM 36C/SHR; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NATHAN SHANAGHY NEW COO; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns that insurance industry is losing its relevance; 13/04/2018 – Aon Announces 11% Increase To Annual Cash Dividend; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NEW COO

More notable recent International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “IGT Helps Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation Expand into New Retail Channels Through Three-Year Contract Extension – PRNewswire” on December 12, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “These Two Gaming Stocks Have Plunged At Least 44% in 2018 – The Motley Fool” published on November 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Bull Case For BlackBerry: ‘Licensing, IP And Other’ – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “IGT PlayShot Sports Betting Platform Powers DraftKings at Scarlet Pearl Sportsbook – PRNewswire” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “IGT Announces Retirement of Donald R. Sweitzer, Chairman of IGT Global Solutions Corporation – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology services and products across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.28 billion. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale terminals that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; and produces instant ticket games and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services. It has a 20.46 P/E ratio. The firm also provides video lottery terminals , VLT central systems, and VLT games to government customers; video and traditional mechanical reel slot machines and casino systems to casino operators; and amusement with prize machines and games to licensed operators.

The stock increased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.06. About 1.88 million shares traded. International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) has declined 39.76% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IGT News: 23/05/2018 – International Game Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 – International Game Tech End-2017 Cash, Cash Equivalents Were $1.06B; 08/05/2018 – IGT Presents Market-Approved Games at G2E Asia 2018; 13/03/2018 – IGT Signs Patent Cross-License Agreement With The NOVOMATIC Group; 08/03/2018 – International Game Tech 4Q Net $79.7M; 21/05/2018 – IGT SAYS CREDIT SUISSE SHARE SALE LINKED TO FORWARD TRANSACTION; 21/05/2018 – International Game Tech 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 08/03/2018 International Game Tech 4Q EPS 39c; 08/03/2018 – International Game Tech: Italy Scratch & Win Renewal Will Require Upfront Payments of About EUR750M in 2018; 08/03/2018 – International Game Tech 4Q Adj EPS 2c

Among 6 analysts covering Aon (NYSE:AON), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Aon had 6 analyst reports since August 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, October 29 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, November 12. Raymond James upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, September 25 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, November 14. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $180 target in Friday, October 12 report.