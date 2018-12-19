Ipswich Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) by 74.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co sold 23,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,875 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $210,000, down from 31,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.11% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $16.91. About 1.44 million shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 60.37% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 24/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS GETS $100M MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVES PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS’ ANDEXXA®, FIRST AND ONLY ANTIDOTE FOR THE REVERSAL OF FACTOR XA INHIBITORS; 23/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives and Plans to Appeal Negative CHMP Opinion Regarding Marketing Authorization for Betrixaban in; 25/04/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals to Present New Interim Phase 2 Data for Cerdulatinib at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA Approves Portola Pharmaceuticals’ Andexxa®, First and Only Antidote for the Reversal of Factor Xa Inhibitors; 12/03/2018 – $PTLA ANNEXA-4 interim data out #ACC18; 12/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Announces New Interim Results from Ongoing ANNEXA-4 Study of Factor Xa Inhibitor Reversal Agent AndexXa; 24/05/2018 – AGC Biologics Cleared for Commercial Manufacture of Portola’s FDA-Approved Andexxa®; 30/04/2018 – Portola Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – PORTOLA GOT NEGATIVE CHMP OPINION ON BETRIXABAN IN E.U

Tarbox Group Inc decreased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 9.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc sold 2,808 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,017 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.84 million, down from 28,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $96.43. About 1.66 million shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has declined 10.89% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – IN QTR, EXPERIENCED FURTHER RAW MATERIAL INFLATION AND HIGHER LOGISTICS COSTS ACROSS ALL BUSINESSES; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.39; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – FILED A FORM 12B-25 NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING WITH SEC REGARDING QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 10/05/2018 – PPG SAYS FORMER VP WAS PUT ON ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE; 19/04/2018 – PPG – AUDIT COMMITTEE OF BOARD IS OVERSEEING INVESTIGATION OF MATTERS WITH ASSISTANCE OF OUTSIDE COUNSEL; 22/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) and; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Program to Reduce Various Global Functional and Administrative Cost; 10/05/2018 – PPG:ERRORS WOULD RESULT IN NET DECREASE IN INCOME FROM CONT OPS; 15/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO REALIZE ANNUALIZED SAVINGS OF $120 MLN BY 2019

Since August 21, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $10.08 million activity.

Among 7 analysts covering Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Portola Pharmaceuticals had 48 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, December 27 with “Outperform”. As per Thursday, August 24, the company rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse. The stock of Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, March 1 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, December 13 by Oppenheimer. Morgan Stanley maintained Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) rating on Monday, June 26. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $7000 target. The stock of Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, August 19. On Tuesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. As per Friday, December 1, the company rating was initiated by Goldman Sachs. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, December 28 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.32, from 1.53 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 22 investors sold PTLA shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 65.93 million shares or 8.84% more from 60.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 72,500 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank reported 0% stake. Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited owns 0.18% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 113,350 shares. 263,572 are owned by Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd. 8.99M were reported by Wellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership. 223,682 are owned by C Ww Group Incorporated A S. California Public Employees Retirement System owns 84,100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 94,360 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 32,408 shares. Gam Holdings Ag reported 151,600 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 327,180 shares. Franklin Res stated it has 0.01% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Bb&T Secs Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). 24,565 are held by Profund Llc. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 124,371 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $-1.09 EPS, up 22.70% or $0.32 from last year’s $-1.41 per share. After $-1.08 actual EPS reported by Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.93% negative EPS growth.

Among 26 analysts covering PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. PPG Industries had 96 analyst reports since September 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, October 23. Citigroup maintained the shares of PPG in report on Monday, April 18 with “Buy” rating. UBS upgraded the shares of PPG in report on Friday, October 16 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, November 28 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, July 23 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 29 by Jefferies. Credit Suisse reinitiated the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, March 22 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 15 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Friday, April 20, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, May 16 by Jefferies.

Tarbox Group Inc, which manages about $405.22 million and $276.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 2,270 shares to 230,375 shares, valued at $46.37M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 7.56% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PPG’s profit will be $263.87M for 21.92 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.14% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 46 investors sold PPG shares while 258 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 182.20 million shares or 0.66% more from 181.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.03% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Ancora Advisors Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 8,630 shares. Apriem Advsr has invested 0.08% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Cobblestone Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 2,246 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Company holds 11,689 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amer Intl Inc invested 0.03% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Macroview Inv Ltd Com invested 0.01% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Janney Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 124,257 shares. Clark Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 2,256 shares. 30,101 were reported by Hartford Investment Com. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 5,205 shares. State Bank owns 4,364 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Incorporated invested 0.09% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Van Strum & Towne Inc owns 3,233 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.03% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).