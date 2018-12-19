Iron Financial Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 9.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iron Financial Llc sold 10,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.33% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 98,186 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.71M, down from 108,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iron Financial Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $185.53. About 2.83M shares traded or 37.95% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 28.18% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 29/03/2018 – CME Group to buy Britain’s NEX for $5.5 billion; 29/03/2018 – CME OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – CME GROUP INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 TOTAL AVERAGE RATE PER CONTRACT WAS $0.706, COMPARED WITH $0.736 IN FOURTH-QUARTER 2017; 08/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: SLIDE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY TECHNICAL SELLING, LOWER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – NEX – CME IS REQUIRED, BY NOT LATER THAN 5.00 P.M. ON APRIL 12, 2018, TO EITHER ANNOUNCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER OR NOT; 16/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC. – STATEMENT RE POSSIBLE OFFER; 26/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl)- CME GROUP INC – Amendment; 29/03/2018 – NEW YORK – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CME AT Aa3 FOLLOWING NEX PURCHASE; 23/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE NEARBY CONTRACTS 0#FC: SAG MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES, UNEASINESS AHEAD OF USDA REPORT -TRADE; 16/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PCT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS, SHARPLY HIGHER CASH FEEDER CATTLE PRICES -TRADE

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Textron Inc (TXT) by 191.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 11,691 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,784 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.27M, up from 6,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Textron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.56% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $47.2. About 2.79 million shares traded or 35.84% up from the average. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 6.55% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.55% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Net $189M; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WILL SOON MAKE IT EASIER TO EXPORT U.S.-MADE ARMED DRONES TO DOZENS MORE COUNTRIES; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EMERSON EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 27/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT HAS APPROVED POSSIBLE $911 MLN SALE TO BAHRAIN OF ATTACK HELICOPTERS; BELL HELICOPTER AND GE ARE PRINCIPAL CONTRACTORS -PENTAGON; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC SAYS MARKET DEMAND CONTINUES TO BE STRONG FOR BUSINESS JETS AND TURBOPROPS, AND IT IS REFLECTED IN CO’S BOOK-TO-BILL AND BACKLOG – CONF CALL; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-L3’s growth strategy guided by credit rating risk; 18/04/2018 – Textron to sell tools business to Emerson Electric; 11/04/2018 – L2 Consulting Services, Inc. Receives Part 23 AML-STC for Avionica MiniQAR; 16/05/2018 – Bulgaria govt approves plan to buy fighter jets, armoured vehicles; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON CEO: BUSINESS PLANE DEMAND UP ON TAX CUTS, UPGRADES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.22, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold CME shares while 249 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 272.58 million shares or 1.52% more from 268.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 22 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive.

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 insider sales for $11.23 million activity. Another trade for 5,847 shares valued at $1.14M was made by Winkler Julie on Friday, November 16. Shares for $513,660 were sold by Carey Charles P on Friday, November 2. Another trade for 4,976 shares valued at $878,762 was made by Bernacchi Jeffrey M. on Tuesday, September 4. DUFFY TERRENCE A sold $1.89 million worth of stock or 10,000 shares. $410,275 worth of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) shares were sold by Pietrowicz John W.. Holzrichter Julie sold 3,353 shares worth $626,039.

Iron Financial Llc, which manages about $2.22 billion and $148.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SHYG) by 189,915 shares to 219,570 shares, valued at $10.09M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 42.86% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.12 per share. CME’s profit will be $572.44 million for 28.99 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.34% EPS growth.

Among 14 analysts covering Textron (NYSE:TXT), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63B and $1.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 13,145 shares to 9,709 shares, valued at $854,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 24 investors sold TXT shares while 165 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 199.36 million shares or 2.57% less from 204.61 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.