Jackson Square Partners Llc decreased Liberty Global Plc Usd0.01 A (LBTYA) stake by 9.29% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Jackson Square Partners Llc sold 328,836 shares as Liberty Global Plc Usd0.01 A (LBTYA)’s stock declined 14.93%. The Jackson Square Partners Llc holds 3.21 million shares with $92.94 million value, down from 3.54M last quarter. Liberty Global Plc Usd0.01 A now has $17.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $23.15. About 445,007 shares traded. Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 24.33% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.33% the S&P500.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased Weibo Corp (WB) stake by 19.45% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 14,800 shares as Weibo Corp (WB)’s stock declined 13.36%. The Horseman Capital Management Ltd holds 61,300 shares with $4.48 million value, down from 76,100 last quarter. Weibo Corp now has $13.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.33% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $59.21. About 818,130 shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 39.21% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.21% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 04/04/2018 – THERE WON’T BE A WINNER IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA WEIBO COMMENTARY; 09/05/2018 – Weibo Corp. 1Q Net Profit Doubles as Revenue Grows; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q NET REV. $349.9M, EST. $343.4M; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Net $99.1M; 28/05/2018 – China’s Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q EPS 44c

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased Biogen Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:BIIB) stake by 121,072 shares to 2.24 million valued at $792.04M in 2018Q3. It also upped Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) stake by 176,487 shares and now owns 2.14M shares. Baidu Inc Spons Adr Repr 0.10 Ord Cls A (NASDAQ:BIDU) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Liberty Global A (NASDAQ:LBTYA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Liberty Global A had 3 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, August 24. Pivotal Research maintained the shares of LBTYA in report on Wednesday, June 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 11 by Macquarie Research.

Analysts await Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.17 EPS, up 125.00% or $0.85 from last year’s $-0.68 per share. LBTYA’s profit will be $125.05M for 34.04 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.56 actual EPS reported by Liberty Global plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -130.36% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Weibo (NASDAQ:WB), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Weibo had 4 analyst reports since July 30, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 29 by JP Morgan. The stock of Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 30 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Thursday, August 9.

Analysts await Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, up 36.21% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.58 per share. WB’s profit will be $175.93 million for 18.74 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Weibo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.22% EPS growth.

