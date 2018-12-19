Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 9.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold 38,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 362,170 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.25M, down from 400,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $61.88. About 3.04 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has declined 13.20% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 29/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 25/05/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Colgate-Palmolive; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn; 11/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Tour Scheduled By Consumer Edge for May. 17

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc decreased its stake in Oge Energy Corp (OGE) by 40.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc sold 9,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.54% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 13,796 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $501,000, down from 23,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Oge Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $39.77. About 1.87M shares traded or 9.91% up from the average. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 17.72% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.72% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 12/04/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Backs FY EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Rev $492.7M; 17/05/2018 – OGE CEO tells shareholders company’s core is “rock solid”; 09/04/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1st Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $492.7 MLN VS $456.0 MLN; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. Backs 2018 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE BETWEEN $1.90 TO $2.05 PER AVERAGE DILUTED SHARE; 11/04/2018 – OGE recognized as a 2020 Women on Boards Winning Company; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q Net $55M

Among 27 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 21 Hold. Therefore 15% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive had 85 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, December 19 by Macquarie Research. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 6 by Jefferies. The rating was downgraded by Zacks on Wednesday, August 5 to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, October 28 with “Neutral”. As per Monday, July 30, the company rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, November 2 by Deutsche Bank. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, April 29 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, July 29 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, July 19. Jefferies maintained the shares of CL in report on Monday, October 30 with “Hold” rating.

More recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) – Despite Down Monday, The Chart Of Colgate-Palmolive Looks Very Bullish Right Now – Benzinga” on November 19, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Colgate-Palmolive: Take Profits Now – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018. Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Turn Bearish On Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) – Benzinga” with publication date: October 29, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 2.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.75 per share. CL’s profit will be $633.15 million for 21.19 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.39% EPS growth.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2,197 shares to 168,367 shares, valued at $37.51M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 596,379 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 37 investors sold CL shares while 441 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 607.72 million shares or 0.75% less from 612.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Marathon Asset Llp reported 1.78M shares stake. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Co invested in 12,853 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Etrade Cap Management owns 40,604 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited invested in 14,304 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Guyasuta Inv stated it has 278,615 shares or 1.99% of all its holdings. Cognios Capital Limited Liability Company owns 26,202 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru reported 686,022 shares. Patten Patten Tn stated it has 0.07% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Vantage Invest Advisors Limited Liability holds 4,812 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Fort Ltd Partnership invested in 13,553 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 5,019 shares. The Maryland-based Df Dent has invested 0.02% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Royal National Bank Of Scotland Gp Public Limited Com has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 2.50 million shares. Hikari Tsushin stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $12.09 million activity. Deoras Mukul had sold 11,334 shares worth $737,863. On Monday, July 16 the insider Marsili Daniel B sold $1.28 million. $1.11 million worth of stock was sold by Shotts Philip G. on Monday, August 13. JAKOBSEN HENNING I sold $68,060 worth of stock. HICKEY DENNIS J had sold 120,000 shares worth $7.89M on Tuesday, August 14.

Among 11 analysts covering OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. OGE Energy had 29 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, July 20. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, June 25 report. Bank of America initiated it with “Sell” rating and $37.0 target in Tuesday, October 24 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, August 10. Jefferies maintained OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) rating on Friday, August 4. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $3700 target. The stock of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 10 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, September 27 by Jefferies. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $37 target in Tuesday, June 19 report. The company was downgraded on Monday, August 13 by Evercore. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, October 18 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Analysts await OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 23.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.3 per share. OGE’s profit will be $45.94 million for 43.23 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by OGE Energy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -77.45% negative EPS growth.

More news for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) were recently published by: Benzinga.com, which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 27, 2018 – Benzinga” on November 27, 2018. Globenewswire.com‘s article titled: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in Genomic Health, Beacon Roofing Supply, Cronos Group, Aimmune Therapeutics, OGE Energy, and Spartan Motors â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – GlobeNewswire” and published on November 28, 2018 is yet another important article.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70 billion and $11.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Infosys Ltd Spons Adr (NYSE:INFY) by 44,566 shares to 81,519 shares, valued at $829,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9,251 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,373 shares, and has risen its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.19, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 22 investors sold OGE shares while 105 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 120.67 million shares or 0.31% less from 121.04 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Exchange Mgmt Inc stated it has 1,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bridgecreek Management Limited Liability Company holds 5,650 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Johnson Inv Counsel Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 9,359 shares. The Minnesota-based Us Bank De has invested 0% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Susquehanna International Grp Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 5,803 shares. Hilltop Holding reported 0.11% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Fort Washington Inv Oh owns 5,700 shares. 466,285 were accumulated by Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc. Pnc Financial Group reported 0.01% stake. United Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 50,455 shares or 0% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset stated it has 18,175 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Wellington Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 1.88 million shares. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corporation, a Michigan-based fund reported 17,379 shares. 920 were reported by Howe Rusling.