Jcsd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Home Bancshares Inc. (HOMB) by 25.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc sold 65,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 193,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.23M, down from 258,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Home Bancshares Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $17.02. About 462,871 shares traded. Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOMB) has declined 23.16% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.16% the S&P500.

Bessemer Group Inc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 39.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc sold 87,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.80% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 132,441 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $102.74M, down from 219,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $11.17 during the last trading session, reaching $846.07. About 188,084 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 26.13% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.13% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 46 investors sold AZO shares while 183 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 22.60 million shares or 3.88% less from 23.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Shamrock Asset Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Legacy Private Tru Company owns 495 shares. Todd Asset Management Lc accumulated 0.49% or 23,142 shares. Schwab Charles Mngmt Inc accumulated 102,473 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.06% or 5,935 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 8,317 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Llc holds 13,257 shares. Hemenway Company Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 500 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.02% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) or 2,169 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co invested in 0.3% or 2.03 million shares. Td Asset Mgmt owns 35,955 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Eulav Asset Management, a New York-based fund reported 19,500 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 52,160 shares. Nomura Asset Management invested 0.03% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 1,559 shares.

Among 26 analysts covering Autozone Inc. (NYSE:AZO), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Autozone Inc. had 100 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) on Wednesday, November 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, September 12 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wedbush given on Wednesday, June 27. The stock of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, September 17 by Bank of America. On Tuesday, December 5 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, December 5 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, September 20. As per Tuesday, June 12, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 5 by Credit Suisse. UBS maintained AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) on Wednesday, November 29 with “Buy” rating.

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $26.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) by 5,800 shares to 21,500 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Continental Res In (NYSE:CLR) by 4,516 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $78.15 million activity. RHODES WILLIAM C III also sold $18.49M worth of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) shares. Graves William W had sold 18,900 shares worth $14.67M on Thursday, September 27. Halsell Rodney C. also sold $4.05M worth of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) shares. Shares for $11.75M were sold by GILES WILLIAM T on Thursday, December 6. Finestone Mark A. sold $10.27 million worth of stock. Hackney William R. sold $4.96 million worth of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) on Friday, December 7.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 1 sale for $148,338 activity. Rankin Jim bought $17,547 worth of stock. 6,000 shares were bought by LIEBLONG ALEX R, worth $111,450. Shares for $48,118 were bought by French Tracy. $47,767 worth of Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) was sold by FLOYD JENNIFER C..

Among 13 analysts covering Home Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HOMB), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Home Bancshares Inc. had 43 analyst reports since July 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Sandler O’Neill on Friday, April 20. As per Friday, January 22, the company rating was upgraded by Merion Capital Group. Stephens maintained the shares of HOMB in report on Friday, January 19 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) on Friday, October 16 with “Sector Perform” rating. The stock of Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) earned “Buy” rating by Sandler O’Neill on Friday, January 8. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained it with “Buy” rating and $30.0 target in Friday, September 1 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, March 1 by PiperJaffray. The company was upgraded on Monday, May 15 by Wood. Stephens maintained Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) rating on Friday, April 20. Stephens has “Buy” rating and $2800 target. The rating was upgraded by Hovde Group on Tuesday, January 5 to “Outperform”.

