Jd Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) by 56.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc sold 76,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 58,100 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $594,000, down from 134,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.14. About 4.90M shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 15.43% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.43% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL MGMT TO BUY MTGE INVESTMENT FOR $900M; 15/03/2018 – Annaly Capital Declares Dividend of 30c; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY 1Q CORE EPS EXCLUDING PAA 30C; EST. 30C; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal Is Mutually Beneficial to Hldrs of Both Companies; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Agrees to Buy MTGE Investment for $900 Million; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q EPS $1.12; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY TO PAY ABOUT $19.65/SHR OF MTGE ON APRIL 30 CLOSE PRICE; 03/05/2018 – MTGE ALERT: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of MTGE Investment Corp.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?; 06/03/2018 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Publishes White Paper on Credit Risk Transfer; 09/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends

First Interstate Bank decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank sold 5,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 172,749 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.39M, down from 177,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.93. About 9.00 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 26/04/2018 – MOVES-Citigroup’s head of operations and technology retires; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy Announces Early Results and Early Settlement of Cash Tender Offers; 14/03/2018 – Seaspan Closes on a $100M Secured Credit Facility From Citi; 26/04/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $165; 15/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Citigroup $Bmark 6NC5 Fxd-to-FRN, 6NC5 FRN, 2027 Tap; 20/03/2018 – Citi Hires Women-Owned Firms to Lead Distribution of $250 Million Citigroup Inc. Subordinated Bond Issuance; 26/03/2018 – By 2033, Emerging Technologies Could Combine to Create New Investment Vehicles that Gradually Replace Equities, Bonds: Citi Survey; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125; 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 20/03/2018 – NEXT BANXICO POLICY MOVE SEEN AS +25BPS, CITI SURVEY SHOWS

Among 11 analysts covering Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 18% are positive. Annaly Capital Management Inc had 30 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, August 12. The stock of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 13 by Compass Point. FBR Capital downgraded Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) on Tuesday, December 20 to “Mkt Perform” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Compass Point given on Monday, March 14. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Thursday, December 15 report. The stock of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, January 18. The firm has “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Wednesday, June 28. Deutsche Bank maintained Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) rating on Thursday, February 25. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $10.50 target. The rating was maintained by Wood with “Hold” on Friday, April 7. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 15 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.72, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 34 investors sold NLY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 672.46 million shares or 15.49% more from 582.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Analysts await Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 9.68% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.31 per share. NLY’s profit will be $367.84 million for 9.05 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Annaly Capital Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on January, 15. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 28.91% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.28 per share. C’s profit will be $4.03B for 8.32 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.17% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 52 investors sold C shares while 470 reduced holdings. only 122 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 1.80 billion shares or 3.35% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $474.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,985 shares to 13,923 shares, valued at $1.92 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.