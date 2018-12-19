Sunlink Health Systems Inc (SSY) investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.50, from 2 in 2018Q2. The ratio dropped, as 3 investment professionals opened new and increased holdings, while 2 sold and reduced holdings in Sunlink Health Systems Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 291,626 shares, down from 309,586 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Sunlink Health Systems Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 1 Increased: 2 New Position: 1.

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) stake by 35% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Johnson Financial Group Inc acquired 3,330 shares as Nextera Energy Inc (NEE)’s stock rose 6.15%. The Johnson Financial Group Inc holds 12,845 shares with $2.15 million value, up from 9,515 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc now has $84.10B valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $175.97. About 1.42 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 15.44% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 10/05/2018 – NextEra Energy honored with Visionary Award for Innovation in Shared Value; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Expects to Maintain $5B-$7B of Excess Balance Sheet Capacity; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website

Monarch Capital Management Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. for 12,000 shares. Acadian Asset Management Llc owns 9,085 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 1,139 shares. The Georgia-based Earnest Partners Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Geode Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,217 shares.

The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.05. About 546 shares traded. SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (SSY) has declined 34.67% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.67% the S&P500.

More notable recent SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “SunLink Health Systems, Inc. Announces Amendment to Its Share Repurchase Program – Business Wire” on December 13, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “SunLink Health Systems, Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Plan – Business Wire” published on November 29, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “29 Marijuana Stocks to Buy as the Future Turns Green – Investorplace.com” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “SunLink Health Systems, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter and Annual Results – Business Wire” published on September 25, 2018 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “The collapse of this cannabis stock offers a valuable lesson to every investor – MarketWatch” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.71 million. It operates through two divisions, Healthcare Facilities and Specialty Pharmacy. It currently has negative earnings. The Healthcare Facilities segment owns and operates a 84 bed community hospital, and a 66 bed nursing home in Mississippi; and a 100 bed nursing home in Georgia.

Among 8 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. NextEra Energy had 13 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of NEE in report on Thursday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of NEE in report on Monday, September 17 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of NEE in report on Tuesday, September 11 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 10 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, November 19. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, December 12 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, October 24. The company was maintained on Monday, July 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Tuesday, July 24 by Howard Weil. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, October 31.

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased Republic Services Inc (NYSE:RSG) stake by 11,326 shares to 6,932 valued at $504,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) stake by 7,245 shares and now owns 20,942 shares. Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) was reduced too.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nextera: A Strong Business For Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Great Stocks for Low-Risk Investors – Motley Fool” published on November 29, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “Credit Suisse Has 6 Top Solar Stock Picks for 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 Smart Moves to Make in a Correcting Stock Market – Motley Fool” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mountain Valley Pipeline seen 70% complete by year-end – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 sales for $24.94 million activity. $1.39M worth of stock was sold by Kelliher Joseph T on Monday, September 17. Another trade for 18,000 shares valued at $3.25 million was made by ROBO JAMES L on Thursday, December 6. On Wednesday, October 10 CUTLER PAUL I sold $1.93 million worth of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 11,016 shares. Shares for $2.92 million were sold by Silagy Eric E. On Tuesday, November 6 Pimentel Armando Jr sold $836,940 worth of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 4,920 shares. 19,731 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) shares with value of $3.55 million were sold by Sieving Charles E. SCHUPP RUDY E sold 1,600 shares worth $267,206.