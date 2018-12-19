Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased Deere & Co (DE) stake by 4.66% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired 2,203 shares as Deere & Co (DE)’s stock declined 1.06%. The Jones Financial Companies Lllp holds 49,490 shares with $7.44M value, up from 47,287 last quarter. Deere & Co now has $48.69 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.43% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $151.37. About 880,694 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 2.70% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.70% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 26 PCT; 03/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $159 FROM $172; 12/03/2018 – DEERE FEB. 2WD TRACTOR SALES DROP MORE THAN INDUSTRY 11% FALL; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WORLDWIDE NET SALES AND REVENUE INCREASED 29 PERCENT, TO $10.720 BILLION, FOR THE SECOND QUARTER; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY ADJ NET ABOUT $3.1B, SAW $2.85B, EST. $3.09B; 09/03/2018 – Deere Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 10/04/2018 – DE US & CANADA MARCH RETAIL SALES FOR 4WD TRACTORS DOWN 6%; 18/05/2018 – DEERE REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $1.208 BILLION; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES WERE DOWN LOW DOUBLE DIGITS

Lee Enterprises Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) had a decrease of 0.52% in short interest. LEE’s SI was 3.68 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 0.52% from 3.70 million shares previously. With 85,500 avg volume, 43 days are for Lee Enterprises Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)’s short sellers to cover LEE’s short positions. The SI to Lee Enterprises Incorporated’s float is 7.04%. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $1.895. About 176,378 shares traded or 35.44% up from the average. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) has declined 7.83% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.83% the S&P500. Some Historical LEE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Lee Enterprises Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEE); 03/05/2018 – LEE ENTERPRISES – OPERATING REVENUE FOR THE 13 WEEKS ENDED MARCH 25, 2018 TOTALED $127.8 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 4.2%; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q EPS 4c; 26/04/2018 – Lee Enterprises plans quarterly call and webcast May 3, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Rev $127.8M; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Digital Revenue $26.7M, Up 3.6%; 16/03/2018 E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Net $2.53M; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Subscription Rev Increased 2.1%

More notable recent Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lee +8.2% as profits grow amid digital transition – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Takeda Pharma’s ADRs to trade on NYSE – MarketWatch” published on December 18, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Lee Enterprises plans quarterly call and webcast December 14, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Lee Enterprises continues strong digital transformation; reports fiscal year 2018 results – GlobeNewswire” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mary Junck moves to chairman of Lee Enterprises – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services primarily in the Midwest, Mountain West, and West regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $108.30 million. As of September 25, 2016, it published 46 daily and 34 Sunday newspapers with 0.8 million and 1.2 million print and digital subscribers; and 300 weekly newspapers, and classified and niche publications in 21 states. It has a 2.31 P/E ratio. The firm also offers retail, classified, national, and digital advertising services, as well as custom digital marketing services.

Among 8 analysts covering Deere (NYSE:DE), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Deere had 11 analyst reports since June 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, August 20. On Monday, August 20 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, November 21, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $17700 target in Friday, November 23 report. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 27 by UBS. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 5 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, July 20 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, November 23 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, June 20 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on Monday, August 20 with “Outperform” rating.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) – Deere & Company Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on November 20, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Deere (NYSE:DE) Trades Higher Despite Q4 Miss – Benzinga” published on November 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Favorable Trade Winds? – Seeking Alpha” on December 01, 2018. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Deere to launch Startup Collaborator program – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

