Among 6 analysts covering PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. PBF Energy had 7 analyst reports since August 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, November 20. The stock of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, October 5. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $50 target in Wednesday, August 15 report. As per Friday, September 7, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. On Friday, August 10 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The stock of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, September 7. See PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) latest ratings:

20/11/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $54 New Target: $50 Maintain

05/10/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $46 New Target: $53 Maintain

07/09/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $50 New Target: $55 Maintain

07/09/2018 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

15/08/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $47 New Target: $50 Maintain

10/08/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $63 New Target: $59 Maintain

02/08/2018 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy New Target: $55 Initiates Coverage On

Repro Med Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets proprietary portable medical devices and supplies primarily for the ambulatory infusion market and emergency medical applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $58.47 million. The firm offers mechanical infusion product FREEDOM infusion systems, which include the FREEDOM60 syringe infusion driver, the FreedomEdge syringe infusion driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, RMS precision flow rate tubing, and RMS precision flow rate controller, as well as medical suction product RES-Q-VAC, a portable medical suction system. It has a 34.77 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products directly to physician offices, hospitals, and other institutional customers, as well as through regional distributors specializing in the hospital respiratory care market.

More important recent Repro Med Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REPR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Repro-Med: Measured Risk With Big Potential Reward – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2016, also Stockhouse.com published article titled: “VIDEO: RMS Medical Products CFO Karen Fisher Featured in OTCQX Video Series – Stockhouse”, Businessinsider.com published: “10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, BTI, MO, NIO, AAPL) – Business Insider” on September 13, 2018. More interesting news about Repro Med Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REPR) was released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “OTC Markets Group Announces the 2018 OTCQX Best 50 – PR Newswire” with publication date: January 24, 2018.

The stock increased 0.66% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.53. About 3,100 shares traded. Repro Med Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REPR) has 0.00% since December 19, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Joseph Manko; that is an insider in Repro Med Systems Inc who is the latest to buy shares in the firm for which he is for the time being a director . Joseph recently acquired some 3.35 million shares of the company, priced at approx $4.07 million U.S Dollars, that is a price per share of roughly $1.2. It seems he is very active lately as in the last month, he silently purchased additional 56,442 shares of the company, worth $85,538 USD. Joseph Manko presently has ownership of 1.12 million shares which are equivalent to around 10%+ of the New York-based company’s total market cap. The date was 19-12-2018 when Joseph executed the transaction, and it was revealed in a 4F filing with the SEC, obtainable for free on this website.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.10, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 28 investors sold PBF Energy Inc. shares while 96 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 107.22 million shares or 5.12% more from 102.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance Comm The owns 198,372 shares. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership holds 0% or 499 shares. 25,904 were accumulated by Miles Incorporated. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.07% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). New Jersey-based Bessemer Gp has invested 0% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Ascend Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.12% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 46,750 shares. Smith Asset Management Group L P accumulated 1,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mngmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 9,836 shares. 188,974 are held by Natl Bank Of Montreal Can. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 6.06 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). D E Shaw Co reported 541,936 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg holds 39,837 shares. Green Square Cap Ltd Company has 0.25% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Lazard Asset Management accumulated 167,849 shares.