Assetmark Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp Com (LMT) by 13.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc bought 2,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,708 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.82 million, up from 17,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $5.87 during the last trading session, reaching $273.6. About 1.25 million shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has declined 5.10% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP SEES 2018 SHR $15.80 TO $16.10; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED SEES DELIVERING 16 TO 19 F-16 FIGHTERS TO BAHRAIN; 26/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Delivers Energy Storage Systems to Cypress Creek Renewables for Solar-Plus-Storage Projects; 07/04/2018 – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman lnspects Satellite Programs at Lockheed Martin; 20/04/2018 – Sheila A. Smith: Exclusive: Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 08/03/2018 – The Pentagon needs to ‘understand the cost’ of buying more F-35 jets, Lockheed Martin CEO says; 19/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $1.2 BLN SALE TO MEXICO OF 8 MH-60R HELICOPTERS AND RELATED EQUIPMENT – PENTAGON; 26/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-Missile maker MBDA plans tie-ups not takeovers in U.S. push; 30/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Opens New Facility to Support F-35 Production Growth

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in Sturm Ruger & Co Inc (RGR) by 383.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 15,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,331 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.34 million, up from 3,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Sturm Ruger & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $930.69 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $53.31. About 115,719 shares traded. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) has declined 5.85% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Sturm Ruger & Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGR); 09/05/2018 – Sturm Ruger says majority of investors back call for safety report; 09/05/2018 – Sturm Ruger shareholders approve proposal for gun-maker to report on risks of its business; 14/05/2018 – Despite gun debate, Sturm Ruger board faced little opposition; 08/05/2018 – Sturm Ruger’s Results Beat Projections Even as Lower Sales Weigh on Profit — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – AMALGAMATED BANK-IF STURM RUGER BOARD DOESN’T PUBLICLY COMMIT TO EVERYTOWN ACTIONS BY MAY 4, INTEND TO WITHHOLD SUPPORT FOR SANDRA FROMAN’S RE-ELECTION; 25/04/2018 – ISS BACKS ELECTION OF ALL STURM RUGER DIRECTOR NOMINEES AHEAD OF MAY 9 SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 18/05/2018 – AOBC, RGR: @davidhogg111 active shooter reported at SantaFe high school. Texas. I have reports coming in, 4 people shot and his barricaded in a classroom. – ! $AOBC $RGR; 01/05/2018 – Gun safety activists prepare to put their power behind shareholder voting at Sturm Ruger; 12/03/2018 – STURM RUGER:ENFORCING CURRENT LAW BEST WAY COUNTER GUN VIOLENCE

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $13.89 million activity. On Wednesday, November 7 Tanner Bruce L sold $3.46M worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 11,203 shares. Lavan Maryanne sold $2.35 million worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Wednesday, July 25.

Among 24 analysts covering Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Lockheed Martin Corporation had 101 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 25 by Credit Suisse. As per Friday, June 9, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Barclays Capital downgraded Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) rating on Monday, November 30. Barclays Capital has “Underweight” rating and $210 target. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, December 4. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Thursday, May 19 by RBC Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) rating on Thursday, July 13. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $24000 target. Robert W. Baird maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) rating on Thursday, September 28. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $321.0 target. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 25 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, October 24, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Drexel on Wednesday, October 21 with “Buy”.

Among 4 analysts covering Sturm Ruger (NYSE:RGR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sturm Ruger had 7 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) earned “Hold” rating by BB&T Capital on Monday, June 6. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 24 by BB&T Capital. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) on Tuesday, August 4 with “Sell” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 25 by Dougherty & Company.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $389,800 activity. $227,500 worth of stock was sold by ROSENTHAL AMIR on Friday, August 31.

