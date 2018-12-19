Swedbank increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & (JPM) by 0.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 2,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.90M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $665.53 million, up from 5.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $331.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $99.57. About 9.16 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – SilverBow Resources to Participate at J.P. Morgan 2018 Energy Conference; 23/05/2018 – MR PRICE SAYS JPMORGAN CHASE & CO INCREASED INTEREST TO 5.63%; 05/04/2018 – Former JPMorgan CIO Dana Deasy To Lead IT at Defense Department; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon: Global Economy Continues to Do Well; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN APPOINTS MARK LEUNG AS CHINA CEO; 22/05/2018 – PDC Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 06/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT RAISES BAM SHORT POSITION TO 1.04%: AFM; 10/04/2018 – ALLETE INC ALE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) by 83.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 2.50 million shares as the company's stock declined 15.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.51M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $99.35 million, up from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Taylor Morrison Home Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $17.03. About 812,723 shares traded. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) has declined 31.35% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.29, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 27 investors sold TMHC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 110.51 million shares or 0.62% more from 109.83 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Millennium Management Lc invested 0.12% in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). 1.56 million are owned by Principal Grp. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0.05% or 4.14 million shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). 1.46 million are owned by Geode Limited. Blackrock holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) for 8.80M shares. Globeflex Cap LP reported 0.07% stake. Amalgamated National Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Indexiq Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 0.06% stake. Brandes Invest LP has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). 7,747 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insur. Citadel Advisors Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 1.06M shares. Nwq Inv Mngmt Company Limited Liability invested in 0.92% or 2.87M shares. 504 are owned by Captrust.

Among 13 analysts covering Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63 billion and $3.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) by 665,564 shares to 2.90 million shares, valued at $211.57M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jbg Smith Pptys by 200,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).

More notable recent Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: "Taylor Morrison buying AV Homes in deal approaching $1B – Phoenix Business Journal" on June 07, 2018

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $3.38 million activity. Shares for $3.50M were sold by Smith Gordon on Monday, July 23.

Swedbank, which manages about $22.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 684,362 shares to 1.47 million shares, valued at $124.58 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Industries (NYSE:ROP) by 132,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 750,508 shares, and cut its stake in Marvell Technolo (NASDAQ:MRVL).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "Berkshire Stock Is Mostly a Bet on Insurance – Investorplace.com" on December 18, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sva Plumb Wealth Management accumulated 1.26% or 109,724 shares. South Dakota Invest Council reported 1.29% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 1.79 million shares. Bath Savings Com has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Badgley Phelps Bell Inc owns 221,370 shares. Ima Wealth owns 1.33% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 30,164 shares. 108,991 are owned by Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Com. Northeast Invest Management reported 1.91% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hardman Johnston Advsrs Limited Com owns 169,750 shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. Alta Cap Ltd owns 2,187 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Westpac Banking stated it has 683,522 shares. Roanoke Asset Mngmt Ny has invested 1.36% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Adell Harriman Carpenter invested in 0% or 123,990 shares. Freestone Limited Com invested 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Greylin Invest Mangement accumulated 8,840 shares or 0.22% of the stock.