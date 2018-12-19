Ceridian Corp (CEN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.63, from 1.5 in 2018Q2. The ratio turned negative, as 13 active investment managers increased or started new positions, while 15 decreased and sold holdings in Ceridian Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 4.16 million shares, down from 4.74 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Ceridian Corp in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 6 Reduced: 9 Increased: 8 New Position: 5.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) stake by 0.63% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 69,103 shares as Buckeye Partners LP (BPL)’s stock declined 24.07%. The Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp holds 10.98 million shares with $375.68M value, down from 11.05 million last quarter. Buckeye Partners LP now has $4.48B valuation. The stock increased 6.42% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $29.17. About 765,250 shares traded. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has declined 39.26% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 12/04/2018 – BPL Global Becomes Connected Energy at 37th PLMA Conference; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS- ACTIVELY UNDERTAKING STEPS NECESSARY TO PROVIDE Bl-DIRECTIONAL SERVICE TO PITTSBURGH SECTION OF REFINED FUELS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q Net $112.4M; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS – BELIEVES Bl-DIRECTIONAL SERVICE ALONG ALTOONA TO PITTSBURGH SECTION WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT ORIGINAL PROJECT COSTS/TIMELINE; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS – CHICAGO COMPLEX PROJECT BACKED BY A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BP PRODUCTS NORTH AMERICA; 24/04/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P. Announces Agreement to Construct South Texas Gateway Terminal; 23/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP BPL.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 16/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners Doesn’t Expect Material Impact From Recent FERC Income Tax Allowance Ruling; 05/04/2018 – Tribune 242: Shell, New Fortress Battle For Bpl Deal; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 74C, EST. 81C

More notable recent Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Q3 2018 MLP Distribution Recap: With Q3 Cuts Behind Us, How Will Current Trends Affect Future Distributions? – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018, also Thestreet.com with their article: “Recession Could Hit a Vulnerable U.S. Economy in 2019 – What Investors Should Do – TheStreet.com” published on November 21, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Portfolio Manager Webcast – GlobeNewswire” on October 16, 2018. More interesting news about Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund (CEN) Provides Update on Deferred Tax Balance – PR Newswire” published on December 22, 2017 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Oil Is Breaking Out — Profit With These 3 MLPs – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 19, 2018.

Oxbow Advisors Llc holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund for 934,220 shares. Northern Capital Management Llc owns 67,410 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Llc has 0.06% invested in the company for 947,535 shares. The Tennessee-based Green Square Capital Llc has invested 0.04% in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co Inc, a New York-based fund reported 71,230 shares.

The stock increased 0.86% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.02. About 306,729 shares traded or 34.38% up from the average. Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund (CEN) has declined 17.76% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.76% the S&P500.

More notable recent Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buckeye Partners: Third-Quarter Results Were As Expected – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Reuters: Buckeye Partners exports Bakken crude from New Jersey terminal – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Buckeye Partners vs. Kinder Morgan – Motley Fool” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Q3 2018 MLP Distribution Recap: With Q3 Cuts Behind Us, How Will Current Trends Affect Future Distributions? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MLP Monthly Report: November 2018 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

Analysts await Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) to report earnings on February, 8. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 14.12% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.85 per share. BPL’s profit will be $112.17 million for 9.99 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Buckeye Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.07% EPS growth.

Since November 6, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $17,743 activity. Sauger Joseph sold $17,743 worth of stock.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased Gaslog Partners Lp (NYSE:GLOP) stake by 69,700 shares to 1.92 million valued at $48.05M in 2018Q3. It also upped Gaslog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) stake by 50,000 shares and now owns 631,847 shares. Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) was raised too.