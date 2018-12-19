Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 14.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust sold 2,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.35M, down from 19,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $128.55. About 1.47M shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 10.23% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.23% the S&P500.

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (HA) by 33.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.41 million, up from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hawaiian Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $27.66. About 567,889 shares traded. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has declined 26.14% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HA News: 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings: April Load Factor Down 0.1 Point to 85.2%; 12/03/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS UPDATES EXPECTED METRICS ON NEW ACCOUNTING; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC SEES GAAP FULL YEAR 2018 COST PER ASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS UP 5.4% TO UP 8.9%; 12/03/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS SEES 2018 CASM EX. AIRCRAFT FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS UP 1 TO 4 PCT; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC QTRLY SHR $0.56; 01/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings at Bank of America Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings Sees FY Capacity Up 5% to 8%; 12/03/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Net $148.4M; 07/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC – APRIL SYSTEM-WIDE ASMS 1.63 BLN, UP 7.3%; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC QTRLY PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR 85.2% VS 84.0%

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 20 sales for $57.58 million activity. 14,462 shares were sold by STERNLICHT BARRY S, worth $1.96 million on Wednesday, August 22. 1,700 shares valued at $233,869 were sold by Hockaday Irvine O Jr on Tuesday, September 11. The insider Hertzmark Hudis Jane sold $2.99 million. O’HARE MICHAEL sold $783,841 worth of stock. $2.14 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION on Wednesday, November 14. Another trade for 1,238 shares valued at $168,244 was sold by BARSHEFSKY CHARLENE.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.52 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.52 per share. EL’s profit will be $551.54M for 21.14 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.80% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.39, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 57 investors sold EL shares while 266 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 187.38 million shares or 2.83% less from 192.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amalgamated State Bank accumulated 33,028 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 18,361 shares. Texas-based Linscomb And Williams has invested 0.04% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Arcadia Investment Mgmt Mi accumulated 2.05% or 53,386 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability reported 187,775 shares. Fundsmith Llp owns 5.88 million shares for 5.73% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv has 3,042 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 2,779 shares. Aviva Plc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Middleton & Ma holds 1.21% or 53,577 shares. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.1% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Alley Co Ltd Liability reported 19,430 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Veritas Investment Management Llp has 480 shares. Guggenheim Ltd has 0.18% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 190,051 shares. 47,728 were accumulated by Cibc World Markets.

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust, which manages about $156.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCLT) by 285,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $35.20 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 34 analysts covering Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL), 26 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Estee Lauder had 127 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) earned “Market Perform” rating by Telsey Advisory Group on Thursday, August 13. Oppenheimer upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 20 report. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 4 by Wells Fargo. The company was downgraded on Friday, May 5 by Societe Generale. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Friday, October 13 with “Buy”. The company was upgraded on Thursday, January 26 by Oppenheimer. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) earned “Underperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, December 16. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Friday, August 18. BMO Capital Markets maintained The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Tuesday, January 30 with “Hold” rating. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, November 2 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 24 investors sold HA shares while 71 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 43.01 million shares or 1.62% more from 42.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has 796,060 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Third Avenue Mgmt Lc has invested 1.3% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Alps Advisors Inc invested in 12,197 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca has 889,200 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Huntington National Bank reported 0% stake. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.01% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). South Dakota Investment Council invested in 94,000 shares. 1,300 are owned by Lenox Wealth Mgmt. Wellington Management Group Llp has 0% invested in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). 157,136 were accumulated by New Amsterdam Ltd Co Ny. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability owns 1,423 shares. Adams Asset Advsr Limited Liability Co accumulated 32,453 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA).

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merit Med Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 11,470 shares to 178,675 shares, valued at $10.98M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 4,226 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,406 shares, and cut its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY).

Among 14 analysts covering Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Hawaiian Holdings had 74 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, October 10. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 30 by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Wednesday, July 26 report. As per Monday, November 30, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. On Tuesday, January 5 the stock rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”. Credit Suisse initiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, June 10 report. The company was downgraded on Friday, April 1 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, October 20. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Thursday, August 17 by Morgan Stanley. Imperial Capital maintained Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) on Tuesday, November 22 with “Outperform” rating.