Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Bunge Ltd (BG) by 97.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 350,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,662 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $664,000, down from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Bunge Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $56.54. About 861,886 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 13.83% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 05/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL GRAIN IS EXPECTED ON MONDAY TO SECURE APPROVAL FROM U.S. ANTITRUST REGULATORS TO PURCHASE MORE STOCK – WSJ, CITING; 14/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 14; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Raises 2018 Food & Ingredients EBIT View to $290M-$310M; 11/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 11; 23/05/2018 – Bunge Raises Dividend to 50c Vs. 46c; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific workers strike, putting industries in disarray; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE: CHANCE FOR HIGHER ELEVATOR MARGINS ON U.S.-CHINA SPAT; 29/03/2018 – Sharenet: Pressure builds on Bunge with struggle to give up sugar; 13/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 13; 27/03/2018 – Argentine soy crush workers to start wage strike late Tuesday

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 4.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc bought 8,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 218,345 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.43 million, up from 209,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $39.27. About 2.08M shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 37.24% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Sees 2018 Sales Growht 6% to 7%; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS BOOSTS YR EPS FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBHS); 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS: $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Board Authorizes Repurchase of Up to $150 M of Shrs; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend And Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 39 investors sold BG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 107.48 million shares or 1.22% less from 108.80 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Federated Pa invested in 107,164 shares. Cibc World Mkts stated it has 7,815 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blair William Il accumulated 0% or 7,850 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability invested in 43,301 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Prudential Inc reported 8,905 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.02% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc Tn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Moore Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 17,365 shares. Moreover, Burren Cap Advsr has 4% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 12,975 shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated stated it has 641,882 shares or 0% of all its holdings. D E Shaw And reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). British Columbia Invest Mngmt, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 43,629 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd, Connecticut-based fund reported 3,549 shares.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VNQ) by 501,000 shares to 516,800 shares, valued at $41.70 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ugi Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 5,789 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,291 shares, and has risen its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Among 11 analysts covering Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Bunge Limited had 43 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) rating on Thursday, July 13. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $8700 target. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Thursday, November 1. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, May 5 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 2 by Credit Suisse. Citigroup maintained the shares of BG in report on Wednesday, July 12 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, August 3 by TheStreet. Credit Suisse maintained Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Friday, May 5 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, April 6. The stock of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 15 by Stephens. The stock of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 7 by J.P. Morgan.

Analysts await Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $2.07 earnings per share, up 208.96% or $1.40 from last year’s $0.67 per share. BG’s profit will be $292.05 million for 6.83 P/E if the $2.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.52 actual earnings per share reported by Bunge Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.

Since November 5, 2018, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $61.93 million activity. On Monday, November 5 the insider Lupo L Patrick bought $188,130. Schroder Soren bought 1,500 shares worth $94,670. The insider Zenuk Mark N bought $412,825. Boehlert Thomas also bought $200,590 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares.

Among 21 analysts covering Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Fortune Brands Home & Security had 68 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, October 6, the company rating was initiated by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, July 17 with “Buy”. On Monday, January 22 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. On Thursday, September 6 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Friday, February 2 with “Neutral”. As per Thursday, April 6, the company rating was upgraded by Longbow. The stock of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, December 10 by RBC Capital Markets. Wells Fargo downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, July 19 report. On Monday, February 12 the stock rating was upgraded by Gabelli to “Buy”. The stock of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has “Equal Weight” rating given on Friday, January 6 by Barclays Capital.

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $447.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 59,525 shares to 37,045 shares, valued at $2.38 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 19,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,910 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 39 investors sold FBHS shares while 153 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.32 million shares or 2.66% more from 114.28 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 266,900 shares. Hightower Advisors Lc accumulated 12,819 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 38,374 shares. Incline Glob Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 4.05% or 1.08 million shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc invested in 0% or 17,425 shares. Community National Bank & Trust Na invested in 200 shares. First Republic Invest stated it has 4,907 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Capital Fund accumulated 149,474 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Sandy Spring Financial Bank stated it has 0.11% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Bb&T Limited Liability Corp reported 6,883 shares. Professional Advisory Svcs Incorporated invested in 2.21% or 213,770 shares. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Horizon Kinetics Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Connor Clark Lunn Invest Management has invested 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Whittier holds 0% or 445 shares in its portfolio.

Since October 5, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $256,565 activity.