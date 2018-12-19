Chou Associates Management Inc decreased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) stake by 33.33% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Chou Associates Management Inc sold 25,000 shares as Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)’s stock declined 22.89%. The Chou Associates Management Inc holds 50,000 shares with $11.21 million value, down from 75,000 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc now has $63.67B valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $171.17. About 2.80M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 28.05% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 18/05/2018 – SOLOMON IS LIKELY TO BE NAMED CEO OF GOLDMAN BY YEAR-END: NYT; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO: DRIVERS OF CLIENT ACTIVITY ARE DIFFERENT THAN 2015; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Gets Yukos Flashback as Russia’s Economic Outlook Sours; 13/04/2018 – LSE Hires Goldman Veteran Schwimmer as CEO (Video); 10/04/2018 – UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC – MAKSIM GOLDMAN AND DANIEL LESIN WOLFE, NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS OF CO, HAVE RESIGNED; 18/05/2018 – From Goldman to Retail Riches: Tim Steiner’s Wild Ride at Ocado; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Apple Team Up on New Credit Card–Update; 17/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL; 15/03/2018 – Emerald Expo Events Raised to Neutral From Sell by Goldman Sachs; 08/03/2018 – DNB ASA DNB.OL : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO NOK 149 FROM NOK 143

Kestrel Investment Management Corp decreased Tristate Capital Holdings (TSC) stake by 9.23% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Kestrel Investment Management Corp sold 17,800 shares as Tristate Capital Holdings (TSC)’s stock declined 24.16%. The Kestrel Investment Management Corp holds 175,150 shares with $4.83M value, down from 192,950 last quarter. Tristate Capital Holdings now has $585.33M valuation. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $20.28. About 133,473 shares traded. Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) has declined 4.64% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.64% the S&P500. Some Historical TSC News: 04/05/2018 – TriState Capital Closes Acquisition of Columbia Partners Assets; 04/05/2018 – TriState Cap Closes Acquisition of About $1.06B of Columbia Partners Assets; 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY REVENUE HK$1.92 BLN VS HK$2.25 BLN; 14/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Tristate Holdings Ltd; 23/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Tristate Holdings Ltd. On Other

Since August 16, 2018, it had 6 insider buys, and 3 sales for $338,667 activity. 8,000 shares valued at $195,800 were bought by Dolan James J. on Friday, October 26. 2,500 shares were bought by Fetterolf Brian S, worth $59,043 on Tuesday, October 23. Shares for $14,475 were bought by Demas David J on Thursday, August 16. 10,000 shares were sold by GETZ JAMES F, worth $297,673 on Tuesday, September 4. Seidel Richard B. also sold $151,284 worth of Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) on Monday, November 26.

Analysts await Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 35.29% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.34 per share. TSC’s profit will be $13.28 million for 11.02 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.38 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.60, from 1.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 9 investors sold TSC shares while 25 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 20.79 million shares or 11.11% more from 18.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Clarivest Asset Management Lc has 0% invested in Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) for 6,520 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.01% in Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). 727,620 are owned by State Street Corporation. Elk Creek Partners Ltd Llc has invested 0.46% in Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). 148,891 are held by Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 22,673 shares. Northpointe Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 375,224 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 160,850 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Secor Capital L P, a New York-based fund reported 20,315 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 10,849 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 37,536 shares. The Massachusetts-based Putnam Investments Lc has invested 0% in Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt reported 272,647 shares stake. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited owns 24,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.95 million activity. SOLOMON DAVID M had sold 8,382 shares worth $1.95 million on Wednesday, July 18.

Among 6 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group had 6 analyst reports since July 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, October 17, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Wood maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $255 target in Wednesday, July 18 report. On Friday, December 7 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. As per Wednesday, July 18, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, November 30 by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $226 target in Wednesday, November 21 report.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on January, 16. They expect $6.12 earnings per share, up 7.75% or $0.44 from last year’s $5.68 per share. GS’s profit will be $2.28B for 6.99 P/E if the $6.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.28 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.17, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold GS shares while 343 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 252.31 million shares or 2.19% less from 257.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Levin Cap Strategies LP stated it has 1,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Continental Llc owns 36,050 shares. Moreover, Smithbridge Asset Mngmt De has 1.37% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Blue Fincl Capital Inc holds 0.15% or 1,384 shares in its portfolio. Capital International Invsts, California-based fund reported 4.88M shares. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na stated it has 932 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 28,725 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Old Natl Comml Bank In owns 8,634 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Company owns 1,113 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity owns 9,651 shares. Stephens Ar holds 10,348 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Adams Asset Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Valicenti Advisory Svcs Inc reported 14,091 shares. 461,095 are owned by Mackenzie. Northside Limited Liability invested 0.19% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).