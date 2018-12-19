Kiltearn Partners Llp increased Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) stake by 7.52% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Kiltearn Partners Llp acquired 136,666 shares as Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)’s stock rose 8.95%. The Kiltearn Partners Llp holds 1.95M shares with $132.91 million value, up from 1.82M last quarter. Omnicom Group Inc now has $16.63B valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $74.19. About 1.70M shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 3.76% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 17/04/2018 – OMNICOM 1Q REV. $3.63B, EST. $3.62B; 15/04/2018 – Ad king Sorrell’s abdication leaves WPP at crossroads; 17/04/2018 – OMNICOM – ON JAN 1 ADOPTED FASB ACCOUNTING STANDARDS CODIFICATION TOPIC 606 “REVENUE FROM CONTRACTS WITH CUSTOMERS”; 22/05/2018 – UpSnap Engages MarketStar as Sales Channel for Proprietary IDM Solution; 22/05/2018 – Adweek: HSBC Awards Global Media Business to Omnicom’s PHD; 15/05/2018 – BBDO New York Named Agency Of The Year At Four Major Award Shows; 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT; 27/03/2018 – Omnicom to Buy Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business in Japan; 24/05/2018 – Omnicom Short-Interest Ratio Rises 83% to 19 Days; 04/04/2018 – Omnicom’s DAS Group Forms Specialty Marketing Practice Area, Stacey Hightower Named CEO

More news for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) were recently published by: Prnewswire.com, which released: “FleishmanHillard Launches Tech Trends 2019 Report – PRNewswire” on December 18, 2018. Bizjournals.com‘s article titled: “DDB Chicago to be lead shop on U.S. Army’s multi-billion-dollar ad account – Chicago Business Journal” and published on November 21, 2018 is yet another important article.

Among 3 analysts covering Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Omnicom Group had 3 analyst reports since July 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, July 18 by Wells Fargo. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, October 24 report. Argus Research downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, July 23 report.

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $1.14 million activity. Shares for $37,924 were sold by Hewitt Dennis E.. The insider RICE LINDA JOHNSON sold $33,260. Shares for $1.01 million were sold by Nelson Jonathan B. on Friday, October 19.

Kiltearn Partners Llp decreased Kt Corp (NYSE:KT) stake by 133,800 shares to 10.33 million valued at $153.41M in 2018Q3. It also reduced American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) stake by 465,681 shares and now owns 1.46 million shares. Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 49 investors sold OMC shares while 234 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 226.63 million shares or 1.94% less from 231.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cadence Limited Liability Corporation holds 49,925 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Zacks Inv Mgmt accumulated 29,123 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Mufg Americas holds 0% or 626 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan Com owns 546,263 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 5,307 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 20,234 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 746,145 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 197,821 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker stated it has 170 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc stated it has 31,465 shares. Clark Estates New York has 1.14% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 111,600 shares. The Japan-based Fukoku Mutual Life Ins has invested 0.02% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Moreover, Motco has 0% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 981,765 shares. Bb&T has invested 0.23% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).