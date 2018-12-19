Ruffer Llp increased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) by 33.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 13.84 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 54.72 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $143.37 million, up from 40.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Kinross Gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.01% or $0.185 during the last trading session, reaching $2.895. About 33.22 million shares traded or 121.75% up from the average. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has declined 26.29% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.29% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 09/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD MONITORING GHANA SITUATION `CLOSELY’: SPOKESMAN; 15/03/2018 – KINROSS ADOPTS NEW HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS SAYS IT’S ALREADY `IN DIALOGUE’ WITH MAURITANIA; 26/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS KINROSS GOLD CHARGED WITH FCPA VIOLATIONS; 26/03/2018 – SEC Press Release: Kinross Gold Charged With FCPA Violations; 26/03/2018 – SEC: Kinross Gold Awarded Lucrative Logistics Contract to Company Preferred by Mauritanian Officials; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS SAYS HAS STRONG STRUCTURAL SUPPORT FOR MAURITANIA TALKS; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Kinross Gold To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BB+’; Otlk Stable; 26/03/2018 – SEC: Kinross Gold Violations Arise From Failure to Implement Adequate Accounting controls of Two African Subsidiaries; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS: WB JUST SIGNED OFF ON MAURITANIA FISCAL ARRANGEMENTS

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ramco (RPT) by 25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc bought 124,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 624,132 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.49M, up from 499,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ramco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $12.55. About 546,747 shares traded. RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) has declined 1.40% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical RPT News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RPT); 12/04/2018 – RAMCO-GERSHENSON PROPERTIES TRUST -; 08/05/2018 – RAMCO SYSTEMS LTD RMCS.NS SAYS UNIT GETS FIVE YEAR MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR PAYROLL MANAGED SERVICES DEAL; 24/05/2018 – RAMCO INDUSTRIES 4Q NET 225.6M RUPEES VS 141.5M; 23/05/2018 – INDIA’S RAMCO SYSTEMS LTD RMCS.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT 43 MLN RUPEES VS 80 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 23/05/2018 – INDIA’S RAMCO CEMENTS LTD TRCE.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.09 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.34 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 16/05/2018 – RAMCO Announces Second Quarter 2018 Common and Preferred Share Dividends; 07/03/2018 RAMCO SYSTEMS LTD RMCS.NS SAYS CLINCHED ORDER FROM PORR QATAR CONSTRUCTION W.L.L; 03/05/2018 – Ramco-Gershenson 1Q EPS 7c; 23/05/2018 – RAMCO CEMENTS LTD TRCE.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 3 RUPEES PER SHARE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.26, from 1.38 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold RPT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 85.61 million shares or 4.41% more from 82.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability reported 0.02% stake. Brinker Capital accumulated 15,521 shares. Clearbridge Invs Llc invested 0.01% in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT). Tci Wealth Advsr has 110 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Advisors Lc reported 270,900 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 172,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 14,827 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc has 12.07M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% or 1,231 shares. Frontier Cap Mgmt Co Ltd Co stated it has 847,534 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Global Invests Com Limited holds 0.05% or 508,893 shares in its portfolio. Destination Wealth Mngmt reported 0% in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc owns 25,758 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Lc has 0% invested in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) for 1,527 shares. Advsr Asset Management owns 6,370 shares.

Among 12 analysts covering Ramco-Gershenson (NYSE:RPT), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ramco-Gershenson had 29 analyst reports since November 2, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform” on Monday, June 12. Wunderlich upgraded RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) rating on Monday, November 2. Wunderlich has “Buy” rating and $19 target. Jefferies maintained the shares of RPT in report on Monday, August 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, October 31 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, January 5. The stock of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, December 12 by Raymond James. As per Thursday, November 2, the company rating was downgraded by BTIG Research. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, August 22 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, January 9. The rating was initiated by DA Davidson on Friday, April 1 with “Buy”.

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 16,914 shares to 32,202 shares, valued at $3.63M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 72,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.90M shares, and cut its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL).

Among 18 analysts covering Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 39% are positive. Kinross Gold Corporation had 69 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, August 20. As per Thursday, October 19, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, October 30 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, October 5 by Deutsche Bank. Bank of America upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, March 11 report. The stock of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 25 by RBC Capital Markets. Raymond James upgraded Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) rating on Thursday, March 31. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $5 target. The company was downgraded on Monday, August 24 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, March 15 by Macquarie Research. The company was maintained on Monday, September 18 by BMO Capital Markets.