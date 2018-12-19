Among 3 analysts covering Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vivint Solar had 3 analyst reports since June 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 24 by Bank of America. The stock of Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) earned “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Wednesday, August 8. The stock of Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 22 by Guggenheim. See Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) latest ratings:

08/08/2018 Broker: JMP Securities Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Outperform Upgrade

24/07/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $6.5 New Target: $7 Maintain

22/06/2018 Broker: Guggenheim Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc increased Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) stake by 2.52% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc acquired 3,355 shares as Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO)’s stock declined 41.19%. The Kirr Marbach & Company Llc holds 136,461 shares with $15.58 million value, up from 133,106 last quarter. Xpo Logistics Inc now has $6.63 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.94% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $52.25. About 11.03 million shares traded or 245.45% up from the average. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 14.13% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.13% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q EPS 50c; 23/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Chief Operating Officer; 14/05/2018 – Drivers at XPO in Erie, PA Seek Teamster Representation; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS NAMES KENNETH WAGERS AS COO; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Net $66.9M; 15/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics Providers Worldwide; 30/04/2018 – Beutel Goodman Adds XPO Logistics, Exits K-Bro Linen: 13F; 11/04/2018 – XPO software offers shippers real-time cargo tracking; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: XPO LOGISTICS WORLDWIDE v. US [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-2506 – 2018-03-07; 18/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches Voice-Enabled Tracking for Last Mile Shipments

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 31 investors sold XPO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 94.33 million shares or 2.63% more from 91.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 1.7% or 1.05M shares. Price Michael F has 114,000 shares for 1.62% of their portfolio. Deutsche State Bank Ag has 0.03% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). D E Shaw And Inc accumulated 1.05 million shares. 52 are held by Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv. Sigma Planning reported 0.03% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Com invested in 0.05% or 488,288 shares. Dubuque Bancorporation And Tru holds 3,800 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Fagan Assocs has invested 1.84% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Lagoda Invest Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 2.99% or 62,548 shares. Noesis Capital Mangement owns 2,700 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 171 are held by Vantage Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Co. Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability Company invested in 740,886 shares. Highland Capital Ltd Partnership owns 212,349 shares for 1.34% of their portfolio.

Among 10 analysts covering XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. XPO Logistics had 15 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, November 2 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, December 13 by Bank of America. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) rating on Thursday, December 13. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $85 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, September 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Friday, November 2 the stock rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 2 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, November 5 by Credit Suisse. The stock of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, November 5 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, October 30. The stock of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, December 17 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.28, from 2.39 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 12 investors sold Vivint Solar, Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 105.31 million shares or 1.00% more from 104.28 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amer Group Inc Inc invested in 20,914 shares. Dorsey Wright Assoc accumulated 2,943 shares. Mitchell Cap owns 0.02% invested in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) for 10,000 shares. Kayne Anderson Advsr L P holds 41,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 264,907 were reported by Geode. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR). Cacti Asset Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR). Moreover, Point72 Asset Management L P has 0.01% invested in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) for 476,511 shares. New York-based Renaissance Tech Ltd has invested 0% in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR). Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability reported 0% in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR). Northern Trust has 0% invested in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) for 369,720 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 0% or 2.05M shares. Advisory Ntwk Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR). Perella Weinberg Partners Mngmt Lp accumulated 165,364 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Federated Pa reported 0% stake.

Since July 6, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 22 sales for $44.58 million activity. Christiansen Bryan had sold 54,547 shares worth $279,613 on Tuesday, August 14. The insider Dickson Paul S. sold $1.39M. 2,100 Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) shares with value of $10,880 were sold by Plagemann Thomas G.. $171,558 worth of Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) was sold by Russell Dana C. Allred L. Chance had sold 6,980 shares worth $36,994. Bywater David also sold $53,835 worth of Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) shares. 313 Acquisition LLC also sold $41.58M worth of Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) shares.

