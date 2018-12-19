Diker Management Llc decreased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 33.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc sold 21,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 42,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.63 million, down from 63,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $47.22. About 448,690 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 31.37% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 22/03/2018 – Survey Reveals 80 Percent of Buyers Likely to Begin Car Buying Process Online, Still 78 Percent Value In-Store Dealer Experience; 22/03/2018 – CDK Global Launches Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ Platform; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – FTC NOTIFIED PARTIES OF OPPOSITION TO PROPOSED DEAL, LEADING TO DECISION TO TERMINATE; 20/03/2018 – CDK Global: FTC Had Notified Parties of Opposition to Proposed Acquisition; 23/03/2018 – Equifax Among Inaugural Developers in Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ Platform; 20/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc; 15/03/2018 – Phase 1 Clinical Data With Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Have Been Selected for Oral Presentation at AACR 2018 Annual Meeting; 23/04/2018 – DJ CDK Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDK); 26/04/2018 – CDK Global 3Q EPS 71c; 20/03/2018 – CDK Global & Auto/Mate to Terminate Planned Transaction

Leuthold Group Llc decreased its stake in Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) by 11.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc analyzed 18,635 shares as the company's stock declined 11.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 144,468 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.77 million, down from 163,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Toll Brothers Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.90B market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $33.24. About 1.03 million shares traded. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has declined 31.68% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.68% the S&P500.

Since August 23, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 sales for $1.64 million activity. SHAPIRO PAUL E sold $178,255 worth of stock or 5,539 shares. $639,950 worth of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) was sold by BOEHNE EDWARD G. Yearley Douglas C. Jr. had sold 7,500 shares worth $251,931 on Friday, December 7. Another trade for 9 shares valued at $269 was bought by GARVEY CHRISTINE.

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60 billion and $917.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (NYSE:CP) by 6,260 shares to 31,059 shares, valued at $6.58M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 22,292 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,922 shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Analysts await CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 1.15% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.87 per share. CDK’s profit will be $113.33M for 13.41 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by CDK Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.