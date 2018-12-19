Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa increased its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) by 73.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa bought 166,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 391,386 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.75B, up from 225,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Hd Supply Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $36.99. About 2.55 million shares traded or 28.79% up from the average. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 1.99% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.99% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO ‘BB+’; OTLK STBL; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.76 BLN TO $5.91 BLN; 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT; 25/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert); 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS)

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 13.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 3.40 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 28.98 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.25B, up from 25.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 11.04 million shares traded or 45.29% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 2.93% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Net $938M; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines

Among 25 analysts covering Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 19 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Mondelez International Inc had 72 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, August 8 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, May 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. Societe Generale upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, February 2 report. The stock of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, October 31 by Credit Suisse. As per Wednesday, September 6, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5400 target in Thursday, July 6 report. The rating was upgraded by DZ Bank to “Buy” on Friday, July 27. Buckingham Research initiated the shares of MDLZ in report on Monday, October 19 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, October 13 with “Overweight”. Susquehanna downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, February 8 report.

Since September 12, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.54 million activity. 7,381 shares were sold by Brusadelli Maurizio, worth $322,845.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is without change, as 46 investors sold MDLZ shares while 396 reduced holdings. only 98 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Delta Asset Lc Tn holds 14,457 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Pictet State Bank Tru has invested 0.6% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Aviva Public Limited Com holds 0.24% or 1.02M shares. Oppenheimer Company has 0.06% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 57,890 shares. Massachusetts-based St Germain D J Com has invested 0.02% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Raymond James Trust Na reported 52,594 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 0% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 253 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd accumulated 6,883 shares. Dodge & Cox reported 0% stake. Old Point Fin Svcs N A invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Bollard Gp Llc reported 0.04% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Weik reported 37,355 shares stake. California-based Pacific Global Invest Mngmt Company has invested 0.25% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Inc has 53,792 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc invested in 578,000 shares.

Lindsell Train Ltd, which manages about $6.07 billion and $4.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 108,686 shares to 5.99 million shares, valued at $579.24 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $67736.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Materials Select Sector Spdr Fund (Call) (XLB) by 1,020 shares to 1,200 shares, valued at $6.95B in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 118 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,216 shares, and cut its stake in Trico Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 23 investors sold HDS shares while 116 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 169.25 million shares or 0.48% less from 170.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.11% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Reilly Fincl Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Ontario – Canada-based Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). 1,095 are owned by Walleye Trading Ltd. Cannell Peter B And owns 760,145 shares or 1.15% of their US portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 265 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 0% or 18,757 shares. Utah Retirement System owns 0.03% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 34,500 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Arrowstreet Cap LP invested in 0.15% or 1.60 million shares. 3.43 million are held by Oz Lp. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.04% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 1.36M shares. Ifrah Financial Inc owns 12,812 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 7,457 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings Sa has 0.05% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 163,770 shares.