Linscomb & Williams Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 16.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc sold 8,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,486 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.04M, down from 53,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $761.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $5.57 during the last trading session, reaching $160.5. About 35.96 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – Apple’s Chinese suppliers rise to record number; 01/05/2018 – Last week, Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi cut his fiscal year earnings per share estimate for Apple based on his team’s analysis of supply chain companies that “increasingly point[ed] to weakness.”; 02/04/2018 – Mark Gurman: Breaking now on @technology: Apple plans to start moving from Intel chips to its own custom Mac chips as early as; 13/05/2018 – Apple and Samsung return to court in `Groundhog Day’ spat; 02/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple may be fighting, but they have actually enabled each other’s success for years; 15/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE EXPECTS APPLE TO SHIP 219MN/231MN IPHONES IN 2018/2019 (+2%/+5% YOY) VS. 233MN/250MN UNITS; 28/03/2018 – CCFC: Apple challenging Google for the biggest presence in schools, and “getting students to associate a certain brand wi…; 09/03/2018 – MacRumors: Obama Reportedly in Talks With Netflix to Produce Original Content, Apple Also Interested; 04/04/2018 – Apple Pay arrives in Brazil, partnering with ltaú Unibanco; 29/05/2018 – Voip-Pal Files a Second Lawsuit Against Apple for Infringement of Four New Patents

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Rockwell Collins Inc (COL) by 29.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 253,402 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 619,205 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $86.98M, down from 872,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Rockwell Collins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $141.04. About 15.44M shares traded or 868.08% up from the average. Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) has 0.00% since December 19, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical COL News: 04/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 4); 02/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23b Rockwell Collins deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 19/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO Eyes Exit After Rockwell Integration; 27/04/2018 – Rockwell Collins 2Q Net $237M; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF ROCKWELL LAND CORP 620 MLN PESOS VS 516 MLN PESOS; 08/03/2018 – Norman Rockwell’s Vision of F.D.R.’s Four Freedoms; 13/03/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (March 13); 02/05/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $1.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 8,553 shares to 277,403 shares, valued at $15.42M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) by 399,623 shares in the quarter, for a total of 616,802 shares, and has risen its stake in Energen Corp (NYSE:EGN).

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. Shares for $2.98M were sold by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E on Monday, July 9.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 8.47 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

