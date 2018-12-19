Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased Fidelity National Financial (FNF) stake by 22.63% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 69,900 shares as Fidelity National Financial (FNF)’s stock declined 19.55%. The Lionstone Capital Management Llc holds 239,000 shares with $9.41 million value, down from 308,900 last quarter. Fidelity National Financial now has $8.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $30.68. About 831,878 shares traded. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has declined 18.94% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.94% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 19/03/2018 – STEWART REPORTS PACT TO BE ACQUIRED BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE ADJUSTED DOWN ON PRO-RATA BASIS, IF DIVESTITURES ARE NEEDED FOR REGULATORY APPROVALS FOR DEAL; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity to buy insurer Stewart in $1.2 bln deal; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – CO EXPECTS DEAL TO BE AT LEAST 15% ACCRETIVE TO PRO FORMA 2017 ADJ NET EPS AT THAT OPERATIONAL COST SYNERGY TARGET; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – FNF INTENDS TO ACHIEVE AT LEAST $135 MLN IN OPERATIONAL COST SYNERGIES AS PART OF DEAL; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Financial to Buy Stewart Information Services for $1.19 Billion; 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl 1Q EPS 35c; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL’S RATINGS (Baa3 SEN; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 24/04/2018 – MOVES-Gravis appoints new sales director and marketing manager

Among 5 analysts covering FMC (NYSE:FMC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. FMC had 5 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Wednesday, July 11 with “Buy”. On Friday, November 9 the stock rating was maintained by Loop Capital with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, November 6 with “Buy”. On Tuesday, December 4 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. See FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) latest ratings:

04/12/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $105 New Target: $113 Maintain

14/11/2018 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

09/11/2018 Broker: Loop Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $118 Maintain

06/11/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $100 New Target: $92 Maintain

11/07/2018 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $100 New Target: $106 Maintain

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.18 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: FMC Agricultural Solutions, FMC Health and Nutrition, and FMC Lithium. It has a 10.19 P/E ratio. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, makes, and sells crop protection chemicals, such as insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $75.57. About 553,958 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has declined 10.04% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.04% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 28/03/2018 – FMC GlobalSat Appoints Edward M. Stern To Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.91; 19/04/2018 – FMC Corporation’s Paul Graves and Thomas Schneberger to Speak at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS LITHIUM CUSTOMERS INCREASINGLY SEEKING LONG-TERM SUPPLY COMMITMENTS – CEO; 19/04/2018 – CHINA CITY INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD 2349.HK – UNIT, CITIC ZHENG YE & BEIJING HUA BIN TO SET UP FMC, A JV PRIVATE EQUITY FUND MANAGEMENT CO; 29/03/2018 – FMC EXPECTS FY ADJ. EPS TO EXCEED $5.60/SHARE; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Topping High End of $5.20-$5.60 View; 09/03/2018 – FMC: EXEC LEADERS FOR PLANNED NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS CO. NAMES; 09/03/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N SAYS ANDREW SANDIFER APPOINTED CFO; 05/04/2018 – Soda Ash: 2018 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2022 Featuring Solvay Chemicals, Tata Chemicals, FMC Wyoming, Tangshan Sanyou & Shandong Haihua – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Since August 14, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $100,727 activity. Kempthorne Dirk A also bought $101,019 worth of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) shares. The insider DOUGLAS MARK sold 2,350 shares worth $201,746.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 51 investors sold FMC Corporation shares while 156 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 114.75 million shares or 1.33% less from 116.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Maryland-based Sandy Spring Bankshares has invested 0.09% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Eagleclaw Managment Lc holds 0.98% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 25,795 shares. Bokf Na reported 2,089 shares stake. New York-based Eulav Asset Mngmt has invested 0.22% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). C M Bidwell And Assocs Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Osborne Cap Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.56% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.04% or 170,951 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has invested 0.02% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Neuberger Berman Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Sun Life Financial Inc invested in 370 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 7,054 shares. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na reported 3,813 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Raymond James & Assoc holds 0.02% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) or 165,106 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank & holds 0.01% or 220 shares. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 25,835 shares.

Analysts await Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 13.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.6 per share. FNF’s profit will be $187.16 million for 11.28 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.82% negative EPS growth.