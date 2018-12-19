Tiemann Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiemann Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,150 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.58M, down from 31,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $763.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $160.89. About 47.18M shares traded or 21.11% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/04/2018 – Apple’s total number of apps in the App Store declined for the first time last year. via @verge; 17/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS TOLD AMAZON AND GOOGLE THAT A LARGE NUMBER OF THEIR IP ADDRESSES ARE BEING BLOCKED BECAUSE OF TELEGRAM – IFAX; 15/05/2018 – Investors Cut Apple Holdings by Most Since at Least 2008; 01/05/2018 – APPLE CFO: HOMEPOD SPEAKER SALES STILL IN ‘VERY EARLY DAYS’; 06/04/2018 – Photos: The Saudi Crown Prince met with tech VIPs this week in Silicon Valley, including Sergey Brin and Magic Leap’s CEO Up next: Apple CEO Tim Cook; 12/03/2018 – Apple Music hits 38 million paid subscribers; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a Mar. 27th event focused on education; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blamed “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 03/04/2018 – The Information: Apple Hires Ex-Google Search and AI Chief Giannandrea; 13/03/2018 – Apple Says WWDC Event To Kick Off June 4 In San Jose — MarketWatch

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in Old National Bancorp (ONB) by 81.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 28,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.21M, up from 34,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Old National Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.82% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $15.01. About 1.61 million shares traded or 92.43% up from the average. Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) has declined 4.38% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ONB News: 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL BANCORP TO SELL OR CONSOLIDATE 20 BANKING CENTERS; 26/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp announces quarterly cash dividend; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.45%, EST. 3.37%; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Old National; 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q EPS 31c; 08/03/2018 – AIR T INC – LOAN AGREEMENT, RELATED PROMISSORY NOTE REPLACE CERTAIN BUSINESS LOAN AGREEMENT, PROMISSORY NOTE WITH ONB DATED MAY 5, 2017 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp to webcast annual shareholders’ meeting; 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $128.5M; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 34C; 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 8.49 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 12.60 million shares. Lau Associate Limited Com reported 68,056 shares stake. Peak Asset reported 4.45% stake. First Washington holds 1.62% or 15,091 shares. Moreover, Flow Traders Us Limited Liability has 0.11% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Co invested in 149,944 shares. Moreover, Ancora Lc has 1.53% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 176,027 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Counsel invested in 158,086 shares or 3.57% of the stock. Rothschild Prtnrs Lc holds 4.9% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 48,876 shares. Stevens First Principles Advisors reported 4,885 shares. Polaris Greystone Grp Llc has 42,964 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Amer Bancorp has 2.34% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cim Invest Mangement accumulated 20,042 shares or 1.61% of the stock. M&T Bank & Trust reported 1.80M shares. Trustees Of Dartmouth College has invested 0.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. The insider WILLIAMS JEFFREY E sold $2.98M.

Since October 24, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $22,765 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.52, from 1.67 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 14 investors sold ONB shares while 58 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 109.31 million shares or 0.82% less from 110.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hotchkis And Wiley Mgmt has 0% invested in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) for 65,372 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 168,183 shares. First Bank & Trust Of Omaha accumulated 91,250 shares. Ftb Advisors has 1,951 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System reported 36,371 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Ameritas Inv Ptnrs has 0.01% invested in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Us Bankshares De accumulated 19,560 shares or 0% of the stock. 272,489 were accumulated by Bokf Na. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd invested in 289 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0% invested in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Principal invested 0.02% in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Comerica Fincl Bank owns 212,723 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hl Fincl invested in 24,747 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 0.09% or 12.04M shares.

