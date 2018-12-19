Among 2 analysts covering Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cardiovascular Systems had 2 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 27 report. See Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) latest ratings:

22/08/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $45 Initiates Coverage On

27/06/2018 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy New Target: $40.0000 Upgrade

Loews Corp increased Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) stake by 14.82% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Loews Corp acquired 71,414 shares as Comcast Corp New (CMCSA)’s stock rose 2.72%. The Loews Corp holds 553,258 shares with $19.59 million value, up from 481,844 last quarter. Comcast Corp New now has $160.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $35.18. About 18.41M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has declined 1.43% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 04/04/2018 – CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMCAST MEDIA 360 WILL FORM FOUNDATION OF NEW DIVISION; 22/03/2018 – Four senior UK politicians urge regulator to block Murdoch-Sky deal; 24/05/2018 – Netflix became more valuable than Comcast yesterday. And the gap between the two grew even more today; 25/04/2018 – Sky withdraws recommendation for Fox bid after higher Comcast offer; 21/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Sponsor City lnnovate to Foster Development of Smart Cities; 09/03/2018 – EXPLAINER-Comcast and Murdoch’s Fox in regulatory race for Sky approval; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Corp Announces a Firm Superior Cash Offer for Sky Plc; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 59C; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS EXPECT CAPITAL SPENDING COMPOSITION TO CONTINUE SHIFT TOWARDS CONNECTIVITY-DRIVEN BROADBAND INFRASTRUCTURE SPENDING – EARNINGS CALL

Loews Corp decreased Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 20,000 shares to 410,000 valued at $19.95M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Aetna Inc New (NYSE:AET) stake by 90,000 shares and now owns 4,700 shares. Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 59 investors sold CMCSA shares while 451 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 483 raised stakes. 3.58 billion shares or 0.66% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Live Your Vision Lc holds 0.01% or 458 shares in its portfolio. Signature Mngmt reported 0.62% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Nwi LP holds 2.06% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 825,000 shares. Freshford Management Llc invested in 861,342 shares. Tcw Grp Inc has invested 1.36% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Visionary Asset Mgmt stated it has 8,531 shares. Smead Management has invested 2.87% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Cwh Mngmt Inc has 189,945 shares. Horizon Inv Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.78% or 150,498 shares in its portfolio. Camarda Advisors Lc invested in 0.64% or 16,008 shares. Oppenheimer & holds 0.3% or 329,474 shares. Moreover, Hirtle Callaghan And Ltd Co has 0.07% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 24,000 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 9.65 million shares. Johnson Finance Gru Inc holds 95,775 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Carroll Fincl Associates holds 0.05% or 12,329 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Dec 18, 2018 : MSFT, CSCO, CMCSA, T, FCX, V, KEY, GPK, FE, MU, AMD, INTC – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Apple’s Higher Content Budget Foil DIS, CMCSA ’19 Plans? – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “CMCSA January 2019 Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IVV, UNH, CMCSA, DIS: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Comcast, American Express, Bristol-Myers, T-Mobile and General Motors – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Since September 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $550,461 activity. On Friday, September 21 the insider BLOCK ARTHUR R sold $38,887. On Monday, December 10 the insider BACON KENNETH J sold $282,799.

Among 11 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Comcast had 12 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, October 24. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, October 12 by JP Morgan. Raymond James upgraded the shares of CMCSA in report on Thursday, July 19 to “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, September 26. Atlantic Securities upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Monday, August 6 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 26 by Pivotal Research. The firm has “Perform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Monday, September 24. On Friday, October 26 the stock rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Monday, July 30. Morgan Stanley maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Thursday, November 8 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 12 investors sold Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. shares while 50 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 27.24 million shares or 2.52% less from 27.95 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Tudor Corp Et Al reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Renaissance Technology has 886,356 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. White Pine Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 33,373 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 29,781 shares in its portfolio. Group Inc One Trading L P holds 0% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 1,068 shares. Mairs And holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 75,962 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 13,314 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc invested 0.09% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). 854 were accumulated by Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability (Trc). Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0% or 69,860 shares. Vanguard Gp Incorporated holds 0% or 1.55M shares. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Winslow Evans And Crocker has 0.04% invested in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 3,000 shares. Qs Ltd Llc reported 87,818 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Up 10.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cardiovascular Systems’ (CSII) Q1 Loss Wider Than Expected – Nasdaq” published on October 31, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Premarket analyst action – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2018. More interesting news about Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cardiovascular Systems gets two-notch upgrade at BAML – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Presents At Leerink Partners 7th Annual Global Healthcare Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 15, 2018.