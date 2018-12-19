Central Securities Corp decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (Y) by 9.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.40M, down from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Alleghany Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $6.95 during the last trading session, reaching $614.16. About 25,577 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 7.62% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP 1Q OPER EPS $11.24, EST. $8.310 (2 EST.); 24/04/2018 – Alleghany Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.04 PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – CapSpecialty® Introduces DragonX™; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – IN QTR,JAZWARES’ EXPENSES ROSE DUE TO INCREASED STAFF COUNT TO SUPPORT GROWTH, LIQUIDATION FILING OF TOYS R US, INCREASING INSURANCE COSTS; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Investment Income $124.1 Million; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Alleghany Insurance Cos To ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – Alleghany Capital Corporation Announces Jazwares’ Acquisition Of Russ Berrie And Applause Brands; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Rev $1.59B; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $1,253.3 MLN VS $1,233.1 MLN

Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Rockwell Collins Inc (COL) by 139.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 68,600 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.64 million, up from 28,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Rockwell Collins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $141.04. About 15.44M shares traded or 868.08% up from the average. Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) has 0.00% since December 19, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical COL News: 19/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS PROVIDED CONSENT TO UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL UNDER ITS CONTRACTS; 06/04/2018 – Rockwell Collins to Issue Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results on April 27; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UTC set to win EU approval for $23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell; 15/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada Adds Paylocity, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F; 22/03/2018 – AIR TAHITI NUI – PHASING OUT OF CO’S CURRENT AIRBUS A340-300 FLEET TO COMMENCE IN NOV, BE COMPLETED BY SEPT 2019; 19/04/2018 – ROCKWELL COLLINS INC COL.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHARE; 17/04/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT EQUITY HOLDER 2.11 BLN PESOS VS 1.82 BLN PESOS; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO STILL SEES ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL CLOSE MID-2018; 04/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 4)

Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $6.60B and $401.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lasalle Hotel Pptys (NYSE:LHO) by 109,712 shares to 90,288 shares, valued at $3.12M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Platinum Eagle Acquisitin Co by 72,711 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 474,069 shares, and cut its stake in Far Pt Acquisition Corp.

Among 2 analysts covering Alleghany (NYSE:Y), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Alleghany had 3 analyst reports since June 16, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities upgraded the shares of Y in report on Monday, September 11 to “Buy” rating. Citigroup upgraded the shares of Y in report on Thursday, June 16 to “Buy” rating. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 22 report.

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $661.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) by 35,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $60.27 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $7.74 EPS, down 21.74% or $2.15 from last year’s $9.89 per share. Y’s profit will be $114.83M for 19.84 P/E if the $7.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.07 actual EPS reported by Alleghany Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -823.36% EPS growth.