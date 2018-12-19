Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 5.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 124,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.11 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $77.53M, down from 2.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.88. About 521,698 shares traded or 24.97% up from the average. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 7.60% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 08/03/2018 Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from Iris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 10/05/2018 – Telus 1Q Net C$412M; 10/05/2018 – TELUS announces election of directors; 05/04/2018 – TELUS launches Boost Wi-Fi to increase wireless internet speed and coverage at home; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet and mobile services; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51; 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet an; 27/04/2018 – TELUS partners with Neil Squire Society to increase the accessibility of smartphones and touchscreen devices

Lynch & Associates increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 10.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates bought 10,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 104,037 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.66 million, up from 93,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $91.76. About 10.67 million shares traded or 0.22% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500.

Lynch & Associates, which manages about $302.80 million and $296.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 2,700 shares to 35,607 shares, valued at $4.09 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,304 shares, and cut its stake in Vectren Corp (NYSE:VVC).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Former P&G president to help lead health care firm – Cincinnati Business Courier” on November 27, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Consumer Stocks to Buy for a Strong Defense – Investorplace.com” published on November 26, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Morgan Stanley Upgrades Procter & Gamble (PG) to Overweight – StreetInsider.com” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “P&G hailed for innovative products for sensitive skin – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Former P&G manager hired as CEO of manufacturing firm – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

Among 25 analysts covering Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Proctor & Gamble had 105 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, October 23. As per Thursday, August 17, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. On Tuesday, October 17 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. On Friday, August 26 the stock rating was upgraded by Johnson Rice to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Monday, July 17 with “Buy”. As per Thursday, October 4, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Wells Fargo reinitiated the shares of PG in report on Tuesday, November 15 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was upgraded by Suntrust Robinson to “Buy” on Tuesday, September 8. On Thursday, August 16 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Tuesday, January 19. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $85.0 target.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 58 insider sales for $98.11 million activity. The insider Sheppard Valarie L sold 1,075 shares worth $99,932. Another trade for 38,335 shares valued at $3.58M was sold by Taylor David S. On Tuesday, November 20 the insider TASTAD CAROLYN M sold $65,310. Skoufalos Ioannis had sold 4,711 shares worth $393,473. $161,077 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Majoras Deborah P. Pritchard Marc S. also sold $242,261 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, August 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kwmg Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.11% stake. Steinberg Asset Mgmt reported 0.25% stake. Levin Capital Strategies LP holds 9,292 shares. Somerset Tru Communications has invested 0.67% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The Florida-based Noesis Mangement has invested 0.23% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.75% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 4,701 were reported by Hartline Inv. 3,606 were reported by Wall Street Access Asset Management Limited Company. Everett Harris And Ca holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 49,497 shares. Fenimore Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First In has invested 0.89% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Uss Inv stated it has 0.11% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rice Hall James And Assocs Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 2,639 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Llc reported 56,292 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. 4,532 were accumulated by Tradition Mngmt Limited Com.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00B and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 49,937 shares to 152,901 shares, valued at $13.00M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 23,905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,333 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partner (BEP).

Among 13 analysts covering Telus Corporation (NYSE:TU), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Telus Corporation had 23 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. IBC downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, May 11 report. On Monday, April 30 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”. On Friday, December 4 the stock rating was initiated by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral”. Echelon Wealth Partners maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 10 report. The stock of TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, November 17. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of TU in report on Monday, August 14 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 5 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, November 10. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, January 26 to “Outperform”. The rating was upgraded by National Bank Canada on Tuesday, February 7 to “Outperform”.