Camelot Portfolios Llc increased Enbridge Inc (ENB) stake by 80.03% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Camelot Portfolios Llc acquired 23,033 shares as Enbridge Inc (ENB)’s stock declined 6.96%. The Camelot Portfolios Llc holds 51,812 shares with $1.67 million value, up from 28,779 last quarter. Enbridge Inc now has $58.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.53% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $31.81. About 4.97M shares traded or 0.51% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 18.34% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – POST TRANSACTION, FUND WILL MAINTAIN A 51 PERCENT INTEREST IN CANADIAN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL 49% OF ITS INTERESTS IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS FOR $1,050M; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces Conversion Results for Series 1 Preferred Shrs; 06/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFER BY SE CAPITAL; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – UPON CLOSING OF DEAL, FUND WILL UTILIZE PROCEEDS TO REDEEM TRUST UNITS AND PAY BACK DEBT; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge To Sell Midcoast Operating, L.P. and Its Subsidiaries to AL Midcoast Holdings; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – AL MIDCOAST INTENDS TO MAINTAIN MIDCOAST’S WORKFORCE AND ANTICIPATES THAT THEY WILL JOIN AL MIDCOAST UPON TRANSACTION CLOSE; 03/04/2018 – Enbridge Is Said to Hire RBC to Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets in North America and Europe; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q EPS C$0.26

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) stake by 216.12% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Lyons Wealth Management Llc acquired 9,600 shares as Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM)’s stock declined 0.73%. The Lyons Wealth Management Llc holds 14,042 shares with $1.27 million value, up from 4,442 last quarter. Waste Mgmt Inc Del now has $38.00B valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $89.13. About 1.05M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 8.77% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enbridge: Let’s Be Realistic – Seeking Alpha” on November 19, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Enbridge completes $3.3B acquisition of Spectra MLP – Houston Business Journal” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enbridge sees 2018 DCF/share in top half of guidance, hikes 2019 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Forget Royal Dutch Shell, Enbridge Is a Better Dividend Stock – Motley Fool” published on December 15, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Enbridge Gives Investors a 10% Raise for 2019 (and There’s Plenty More Coming Down the Pipeline) – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 190 shares to 685 valued at $1.37 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) stake by 9,333 shares and now owns 19,058 shares. Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Enbridge (NYSE:ENB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Enbridge had 4 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, November 6 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, July 13. The stock of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, September 24 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, August 17.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 35 investors sold WM shares while 338 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 305.93 million shares or 1.68% less from 311.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The New Jersey-based Dumont & Blake Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.09% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Gyroscope Capital Mgmt Gru Limited accumulated 3,781 shares or 0.14% of the stock. 4,000 were reported by Bluefin Trading Lc. Clearbridge Investments Lc reported 4.82M shares. The California-based Palo has invested 0.1% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Perkins Coie Tru has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 77,150 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. D E Shaw And Com has 0.16% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Bryn Mawr Co has 5,746 shares. Advisor Prtn Limited Co holds 0.19% or 15,920 shares in its portfolio. 1St Source Commercial Bank holds 0.14% or 20,021 shares in its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 76,757 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Papp L Roy And Associates has invested 0.18% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 4,025 were reported by Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx. 83 are owned by Gradient Invs Limited.

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased Ishares Tr (IEI) stake by 6,830 shares to 13,538 valued at $1.61M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ishares Silver Trust (SLV) stake by 77,100 shares and now owns 22,900 shares. United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) was reduced too.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Waste Management: Garbage Pays Well – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Waste Management Is Too Expensive For Me – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Goldman Sachs Double Upgrades Waste Management (NYSE:WM), Says Stock Is ‘Least Expensive’ Route To Sector Exposure – Benzinga” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Apache, Waste Management And More – Yahoo! Finance News” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Law firm to move Houston office to Capitol Tower – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $3.07 million activity. GROSS PATRICK W also sold $33,787 worth of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) on Monday, July 16. Rankin Devina A sold 8,107 shares worth $765,397. 24,500 shares were sold by Harris Jeff M, worth $2.21M. 376 shares were sold by POPE JOHN C, worth $31,447 on Monday, July 16. CLARK FRANK M sold $31,077 worth of stock or 376 shares.