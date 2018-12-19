Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Western Digital (Wdc) (WDC) by 68.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 22,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,960 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.28 million, up from 33,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Western Digital (Wdc) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.53% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $36.58. About 7.88 million shares traded or 33.17% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 46.83% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.83% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER; 07/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – Access, Edit and Share Massive 4K and 8K RAW Video From Multi Camera Shoots in Real Time with Fast and Reliable Western Digital; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct; 09/03/2018 – Toshiba expects to complete chip unit sale by June at latest – exec

American Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) by 135.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Asset Management Inc bought 7,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,300 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $614,000, up from 5,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $38.03. About 966,344 shares traded or 8.57% up from the average. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 38.93% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys Into Macquarie Infrastructure; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Macquarie Infrastructure; 24/04/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation And Certain Of Its Current And Former Executives; 17/04/2018 – MOAB CAPITAL PARTNERS SAYS MANAGEMENT SERVICES AGREEMENT BETWEEN MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE AND THE MANAGER MUST BE TERMINATED WITHOUT A TERMINATION FEE; 16/05/2018 – SHAREHOLER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporat; 16/05/2018 – All Six MIC Directors Reelected at Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 07/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure: Glass Lewis Recommends Stockholders Vote for All of Company’s Director Nominees; 26/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation; 17/04/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure Says It Has Engaged With Moab Capital on Numerous Occasions; 16/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure: All Six MIC Directors Re-elected at Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 33 investors sold MIC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 12.76% more from 60.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cohen And Steers invested 0% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Shine Investment Advisory Ser holds 0.02% or 780 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile Trust Co reported 10,644 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Sit Investment Associate has 30,425 shares. 500 were accumulated by Advisory Svcs Net. Blair William & Co Il owns 0% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) for 5,268 shares. 2,785 were accumulated by San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca). Utah Retirement Systems reported 14,700 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corp De reported 2.41 million shares. Moreover, Whittier Tru Of Nevada has 0.01% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) for 3,231 shares. Gamco Et Al stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Knott David M invested 2.63% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). First Republic Management reported 0.03% stake. Cutler Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.85% or 43,100 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur reported 1,940 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering MacQuarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. MacQuarie Infrastructure had 27 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 11 by Barclays Capital. On Thursday, February 22 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. Barclays Capital maintained Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) on Thursday, February 23 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, February 23 by Wells Fargo. The rating was downgraded by SunTrust on Thursday, February 22 to “Hold”. On Wednesday, November 4 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. SunTrust maintained it with “Hold” rating and $4500 target in Sunday, April 22 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of MIC in report on Tuesday, January 16 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of MIC in report on Sunday, August 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Sunday, October 29.

More notable recent Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Macquarie: High-Yield Play Insiders Are Buying – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Insider Buys Of The Week: Macquarie, Steel Dynamics, Sotheby’s – Benzinga” published on December 03, 2018, Gurufocus.com published: “Nov 29, 2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) CEO Christopher Frost Bought $999,607 of Shares – GuruFocus.com” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Macquarie Infrastructure declares $1.00 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on October 31, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MIC enters into agreement to sell Bayonne energy center – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2018.

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Ex-Goldman Sachs employee pleads guilty to insider trading – StreetInsider.com” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,273.08 down -18.51 points – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Western Digital 2018 Investor Day Webcast At 11:00 AM ET – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Western Digital 2018 Investor Day Scheduled for December 4 – Business Wire” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 27, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 26, 2018.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $180.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 13,438 shares to 37,643 shares, valued at $3.19 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.15, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 93 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 235.05 million shares or 0.29% more from 234.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ny invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Whittier Com reported 68 shares. Eqis Mgmt reported 60,664 shares stake. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Trust Fund accumulated 5,504 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 564 shares. 6,433 were reported by Fdx Advsr Incorporated. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 1.38M shares stake. Pictet Asset Ltd invested in 0.02% or 156,357 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh reported 0.03% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Massachusetts Fin Ma holds 663,306 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys owns 17,380 shares. Alphamark Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 150 shares. Optimum Advsrs has invested 0.06% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Amp Capital has 165,383 shares. Cleararc Cap reported 0.06% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC).

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.85 million activity. LONG MARK P sold $1.77 million worth of stock or 24,938 shares.

Among 40 analysts covering Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), 21 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Western Digital had 195 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, October 27 by UBS. Cowen & Co maintained Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) on Wednesday, September 7 with “Outperform” rating. As per Friday, April 27, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, December 11 by Mizuho. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, January 31. Summit Redstone Partners downgraded Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) on Wednesday, September 13 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, July 3. The rating was downgraded by Susquehanna to “Neutral” on Tuesday, November 20. The firm has “Hold” rating by Loop Capital given on Monday, October 29. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, October 29.