Magnetar Financial Llc decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 50.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 7,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,423 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $732,000, down from 14,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $84.12. About 1.70 million shares traded or 28.92% up from the average. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has declined 1.10% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $3.76 TO $3.83; 15/05/2018 – Synopsys Report Finds Majority of Software Plagued by Known Vulnerabilities and License Conflicts as Open Source Adoption Soars; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Introduces Breakthrough Fusion Technology to Transform the RTL-to-GDSII Flow; 08/03/2018 – Synopsys Collaborates with Samsung Foundry to Develop DesignWare IP for Samsung 8-nm FinFET Process; 08/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS – COLLABORATION WITH SAMSUNG FOUNDRY TO DEVELOP DESIGNWARE FOUNDATION IP FOR SAMSUNG’S 8-NANOMETER LOW POWER PLUS FINFET PROCESS TECHNOLOGY; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY Adj EPS $3.76-Adj EPS $3.83; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Enables Robust Design Optimization for Next-generation High-performance Computing, Mobile and Automotive Products with; 31/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS BEGINS $165M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q EPS 67c; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS 2Q REV. $776.8M, EST. $775.8M

Becker Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Aetna Inc Com (AET) by 9.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc sold 29,284 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 287,116 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $58.24 million, down from 316,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Aetna Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock 0.33% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $0. It is up 0.00% since December 19, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AET News: 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve drugstore’s acquisition of health insurer; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health announced it would acquire Aetna in December; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 26/03/2018 – U.S. News and Aetna Foundation Release Inaugural Healthiest Communities Rankings; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Health Issuing Senior Unsecured Notes to Partly Fund Aetna Purchase; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Maintains Aetna on Rating Watch Negative; 27/03/2018 – Aetna to Automatically Apply Pharmacy Rebates at Time of Sale for Commercial Fully Insured Plan Members; 20/03/2018 – FITCH KEEPS AETNA ON RATING WATCH NEGATIVE; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PURCHASE BY CVS HEALTH; 27/03/2018 – Aetna to Pass on Drug Rebates to Consumers

Among 24 analysts covering Aetna (NYSE:AET), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 42% are positive. Aetna had 81 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, January 31 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, January 3 by PiperJaffray. The company was maintained on Monday, October 23 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Sterne Agee CRT maintained the shares of AET in report on Tuesday, August 4 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 4 by Susquehanna. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold” on Thursday, August 3. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy” on Monday, January 22. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, October 9 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by PiperJaffray given on Wednesday, October 31. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, January 30.

Another recent and important Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET) news was published by Digitaljournal.com which published an article titled: “NYSE American Notifies General Moly About Low Share Price Continued Listing Deficiency – Press Release – Digital Journal” on December 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold AET shares while 300 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 257.82 million shares or 2.48% less from 264.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 0.19% or 445,898 shares. Boys Arnold Com Inc holds 28,713 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 1.16M shares. The New York-based Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt Lp has invested 1.44% in Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET). Sandy Spring Savings Bank owns 225 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET). Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Corp holds 3,116 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Qci Asset Mgmt Incorporated Ny stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Plante Moran Fin Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 377 shares. 49,200 were accumulated by Whitebox Advsrs. Norinchukin Financial Bank The holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET) for 42,072 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 140 shares. Trustmark Financial Bank Trust Department reported 2,698 shares. Mufg Americas holds 30,628 shares. Tarbox Family Office has 0.01% invested in Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET).

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 13,223 shares to 374,794 shares, valued at $51.04 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 31,642 shares in the quarter, for a total of 849,971 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (NYSE:UNP).

Among 10 analysts covering Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Synopsys Inc. had 35 analyst reports since August 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Benchmark maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, August 18 report. As per Tuesday, October 23, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $110 target in Thursday, February 22 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, September 20. The firm has “Average” rating given on Friday, August 28 by Bank of America. The stock of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 23. The rating was initiated by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Monday, June 6. The stock of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, October 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 18 by DA Davidson. RBC Capital Markets maintained Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) on Monday, July 31 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Synopsys (SNPS) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Synopsys Refurbishes RSoft Photonic Component Design Suite – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Industry Leaders Collaborate with Synopsys on Modeling Standards to Address Design Down to 2nm – PRNewswire” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “RSoft Product Updates Advance Optical Design for AR/VR Systems – PRNewswire” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Synopsys reports Q4 revenue beat, upside guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $9.99 million activity. 10,000 shares were sold by RUNKEL JOHN F JR, worth $1.02 million. CHAN CHI-FOON sold $318,770 worth of stock. DE GEUS AART also sold $4.47 million worth of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 23 investors sold SNPS shares while 175 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 128.39 million shares or 0.18% less from 128.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 25 were accumulated by Hillsdale Investment Management. Cim Investment Mangement holds 4,148 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Picton Mahoney Asset Management has invested 1.81% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). First Advsrs Lp holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 992,160 shares. Motco has invested 0% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Cetera Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 4,510 shares. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp owns 371,271 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 67,678 shares. Brown Advisory holds 4,077 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd has invested 0.54% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 53,300 shares. Amer Gp has invested 0.02% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Farmers & Merchants Invs holds 0% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 60 shares. Staley Capital Advisers Inc accumulated 2,200 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Korea Inv has 482,966 shares.