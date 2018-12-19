Abrams Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Suburban Propane Partners L (SPH) by 5.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp bought 156,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.99 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $70.32 million, up from 2.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Suburban Propane Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $20.69. About 450,572 shares traded or 95.20% up from the average. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) has declined 9.17% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.17% the S&P500. Some Historical SPH News: 10/05/2018 – Suburban Propane 2Q Net $106.8M; 10/05/2018 – Suburban Propane 2Q EPS $1.73; 16/05/2018 – Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Announces Results from Tri-Annual Meeting of Unitholders; 20/03/2018 Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Celebrating 90 Years of Leadership, Innovation and Dedicated Service to Local Communities Natio; 26/04/2018 – Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Declares Quarterly Distribution of $0.60 per Common Unit; 10/05/2018 – Suburban Propane 2Q Rev $536.3M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Suburban Propane Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPH)

Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 397.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 33,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 42,309 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.96 million, up from 8,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $382.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.25% or $10.42 during the last trading session, reaching $133.24. About 56.84 million shares traded or 124.32% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – Watch Mark Zuckerberg speak at Facebook’s F8 developer conference; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK, SCL GROUP QUERIED BY SENATE COMMERCE COMMITTEE; 29/05/2018 – Generation Z is already killing Facebook, and 6 more industries could be next; 12/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg is highly adept at addressing Facebook’s greatest threats – and his newest move is taking aim at blockchain’s potential; 02/05/2018 – Facebook to release smart speaker first in markets outside US, sources say; 23/04/2018 – Gundlach Suggests Pairing Long Oil & Gas ETF With Facebook Short; 23/04/2018 – In online advertising, Facebook is a publisher; 23/03/2018 – One good thing from Facebook data scandal: Thousands of jobs A.I. can’t handle; 02/05/2018 – Full story: Cambridge Analytica is shutting down in the wake of the massive Facebook data scandal – Dow Jones; 05/04/2018 – It comes after Facebook said that 87 million user profiles were affected in the Cambridge Analytica data breach

Abrams Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.62B and $3.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) by 186,300 shares to 21.17M shares, valued at $403.41 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Eagle Entmt Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) by 477,571 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.52M shares, and cut its stake in Aetna Inc New (NYSE:AET).

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $515,116 activity. On Wednesday, August 15 the insider Brinkworth Douglas sold $194,560. Another trade for 7,250 shares valued at $174,725 was made by Kuglin Michael on Tuesday, August 14. The insider LOGAN HAROLD R JR sold $47,880.

Among 9 analysts covering Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH), 2 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Suburban Propane Partners had 25 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, November 2 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Wednesday, December 30 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Friday, March 2. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $37.0 target in Tuesday, August 11 report. The stock of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 20 by Janney Capital. The stock of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 20 by Citigroup. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold” on Friday, March 18. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, August 17 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 27 by Citigroup. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, March 19 by JP Morgan.

Investors sentiment is 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 16 investors sold SPH shares while 34 reduced holdings. only 18 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 18.47 million shares or 6.48% more from 17.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested in 0.01% or 1.30M shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH). Citigroup has invested 0% in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH). Camarda Financial Limited Liability Co holds 0.16% or 5,986 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH). Focused Wealth Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0% in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH). Peoples holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 27,884 are held by Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation. Moreover, Community Natl Bank Na has 0% invested in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) for 10 shares. Tru Of Vermont reported 9,000 shares. Gam Holding Ag invested in 30,866 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 0.01% invested in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 178 shares. Ironwood Fincl Limited Liability Corporation owns 169 shares. Delta Asset Limited Liability Com Tn has 0% invested in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) for 168 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.95% or 34,000 shares. Jnba Finance holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 182 shares. Btim Corporation stated it has 0.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ims holds 4,260 shares. Joel Isaacson And Limited Liability reported 97,683 shares or 2.53% of all its holdings. 3,764 were accumulated by Groesbeck Invest Mngmt Nj. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 443,679 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability has 325 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ally Financial Incorporated has 2.61% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bluestein R H invested in 2.3% or 290,695 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Company reported 0.85% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cap Planning Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 41,715 shares. Grimes & reported 2,798 shares. Crow Point Partners accumulated 1,500 shares. Comml Bank Of Mellon Corp has 22.08M shares.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 75 sales for $1.73 billion activity. On Wednesday, October 24 the insider Stretch Colin sold $115,710. FISCHER DAVID B. had sold 1,560 shares worth $236,371 on Thursday, November 1. 257,000 shares were sold by Zuckerberg Mark, worth $52.26M on Wednesday, July 11. The insider Cox Christopher K sold $300,102. $290,400 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Taylor Susan J.S. on Thursday, November 15. Schroepfer Michael Todd sold $5.45 million worth of stock.