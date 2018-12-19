Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 1.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 877,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 64.94 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.46B, down from 65.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.74% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $39.34. About 16.43M shares traded or 110.12% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 37.01% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.01% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – Employee in $100 Million Case Says AIG Kept Making Bonus Pledges; 21/05/2018 – DORSAVI LTD – DORSAVI USA SIGNS MASTER PILOT AGREEMENT WITH AIG AFFILIATE; 14/05/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Mark Lyons as chief actuary for general insurance; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Operating Income $963M; 19/04/2018 – DJ American International Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIG); 12/04/2018 – EY – EMPLOYEES OF AIG’S GLOBAL TAX COMPLIANCE AND TAX TECHNOLOGY TEAMS TRANSITIONED TO EY EFFECTIVE MARCH 31, 2018; 26/03/2018 – Greenberg’s Starr Rejected by U.S. Supreme Court on AIG Bailout; 12/04/2018 – AIG and EY Announce Strategic Tax Compliance and Technology Agreement; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS LOSS RATIO FOR NORTH AMERICA COMMERCIAL WILL “PROBABLY WILL BE ABOVE 100” – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – AXA prices U.S. arm’s IPO at $24-27/per share, launches bonds

Hgk Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) by 5.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc sold 30,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 542,671 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.63 million, down from 573,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $13.86. About 14.51 million shares traded or 6.61% up from the average. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has risen 3.80% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.80% the S&P500.

Among 23 analysts covering American International Group (NYSE:AIG), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. American International Group had 89 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, May 30. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, May 16 report. The stock of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, August 11. As per Wednesday, November 4, the company rating was downgraded by Avondale. The company was maintained on Friday, November 2 by Argus Research. Citigroup maintained the shares of AIG in report on Wednesday, August 5 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AIG in report on Thursday, August 3 with “Buy” rating. S&P Research maintained American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) rating on Thursday, October 29. S&P Research has “Buy” rating and $72 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AIG in report on Tuesday, September 5 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, August 10 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 47.37% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.57 per share. AIG’s profit will be $743.10M for 11.71 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.34 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -347.06% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.68 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold AIG shares while 280 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 753.05 million shares or 2.03% less from 768.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Blackrock accumulated 64.94 million shares or 0.15% of the stock. 81,961 are owned by Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Company. Moreover, Fdx Advsr has 0.02% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 10,400 shares. 32,902 are owned by Trust Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 29,210 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Finemark National Bank & Trust reported 0.07% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Old Commercial Bank In holds 0.03% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 11,625 shares. 551,975 were accumulated by Spears Abacus Limited Liability Corp. Massachusetts-based Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has 0.05% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 72,907 shares. Stifel holds 159,680 shares. Moreover, Livingston Gru Asset Management (Operating As Southport Management) has 0% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 8,004 are held by Bokf Na. Zeke Capital Limited Company owns 0.04% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 9,994 shares. Harris Associates Ltd Partnership holds 36.72 million shares or 3.07% of its portfolio.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2311.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 44,316 shares to 3.06M shares, valued at $249.03 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enova Intl Inc by 20,382 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.53 million shares, and has risen its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (NYSE:MDC).

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AIG to Present at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference – Business Wire” on November 28, 2018, also Zacks.com with their article: “AIG Slips to 52 Week Low: Will the Stock Decline Further? – Zacks.com” published on December 10, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “AIG Announces Adjustments to Warrant Exercise Price and Shares Receivable Upon Warrant Exercise – Business Wire” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AIG Appoints Sachin N Shah as Chief Executive Officer Asia Pacific – Business Wire” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Life Limited (U.K.) Appoints New CEO – Business Wire” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73B and $562.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) by 3,883 shares to 41,278 shares, valued at $9.26 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lear Corp. (NYSE:LEA) by 10,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,848 shares, and has risen its stake in Ensco International (NYSE:ESV).

Analysts await Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 185.71% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.07 per share. MRO’s profit will be $166.25 million for 17.33 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Marathon Oil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Oil Prices: Is the Bear-Market Mauling Finally Over? – The Motley Fool” on December 16, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Exclusive: Oil giant Exxon secured US hardship waiver from biofuel laws – sources – StreetInsider.com” published on December 19, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 10, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 Oil Stocks That Aren’t Afraid of Sub-$50 Oil – The Motley Fool” published on November 29, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Abbott Labs, Albermarle, Boston Scientific, BP, Embraer, Intuit, Marathon Oil, Norfolk Southern and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.43 million activity.