Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.80 million, up from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $390.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.51% or $7.92 during the last trading session, reaching $135.74. About 35.85M shares traded or 41.47% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Facebook moves to make privacy policies more transparent; 20/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA USED FACEBOOK DATA IN 2016 CAMPAIGN; 19/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT ATTORNEY GENERAL SAYS IN STATEMENT OFFICE IS INITIATING INQUIRY INTO FACEBOOK DATA POLICIES FOLLOWING CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA REPORTS; 03/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg 9 months ago: On Facebook people ‘know their privacy is going to be protected’; 19/03/2018 – Socionext to Demonstrate Advanced Encoding and Decoding of Multiple Live Video Streams at Annual NAB Show; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO DECLINES REQUEST TO APPEAR BEFORE U.K LAWMAKERS; 09/05/2018 – Match CEO: Single people want to keep their dating lives separate from Facebook; 24/04/2018 – WhatsApp raises minimum age in Europe to 16 ahead of data law change; 16/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS IT SUSPENDS CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA, SCL GROUP; 26/03/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: #Breaking:The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook’s privacy practices following a week of

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 19.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 96,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.57% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 409,174 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.29 million, down from 505,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $30.36. About 2.30M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has risen 39.09% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 09/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $26; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS NEW INDUSTRY SUPPLY CONTINUES TO BE DELAYED; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Clint Freeland Senior Vice President And Chief Financial Officer; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES FY CAPEX $900M TO $1.10B; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: OPPORTUNITY, CONFIDENCE BETTER THAN EXPECTED IN BRAZIL; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: RESTRUCTURING PACE IN CHINA PHOSPHATE TO CONTINUE; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Oscar Bernardes to Board; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20 – $1.60 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC BENEFITTING FROM PRODUCTIVITY, WEAKER REAL IN BRAZIL; 16/05/2018 – Mosaic Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Facebook COO Sandberg May Take the Fall for Major Problems – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook: Rock Bottom – Seeking Alpha” published on December 09, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook: Deal Of A Lifetime – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The Pain for Facebook Stock Is Just Beginning – Investorplace.com” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Another personal data scandal for Facebook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 75 selling transactions for $1.73 billion activity. 9,522 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $1.72 million were sold by Wehner David M.. FISCHER DAVID B. sold $236,371 worth of stock. On Monday, August 13 Cox Christopher K sold $1.92 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 10,600 shares. 209,428 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $36.90 million were sold by Zuckerberg Mark. 750 shares were sold by Stretch Colin, worth $113,678. On Tuesday, September 11 the insider Schroepfer Michael Todd sold $6.33 million.

Among 27 analysts covering The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS), 12 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.1 in 2018Q2.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07 billion and $540.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 13,550 shares to 25,087 shares, valued at $810,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 166,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC).