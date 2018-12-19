Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Civitas Solutions Inc (CIVI) by 476.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 52,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,920 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $929,000, up from 10,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Civitas Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $634.02M market cap company. The stock increased 12.24% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $17.56. About 4.47M shares traded or 12462.02% up from the average. Civitas Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CIVI) has declined 28.96% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.96% the S&P500. Some Historical CIVI News: 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Position in Civitas; 14/03/2018 – Civitas Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 10/05/2018 – CIVITAS SOLUTIONS INC CIVI.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.58 BLN TO $1.61 BLN; 10/05/2018 – CIVITAS SOLUTIONS INC CIVI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $1.60 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – CIVITAS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and; 27/04/2018 – Civitas Social Housing PLC Acquisition; 10/05/2018 – CIVITAS SOLUTIONS INC – FOR FISCAL 2018, CO IS NARROWING ITS NET REVENUE GUIDANCE RANGE AND REDUCING TOP-END OF ITS ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE RANGE; 26/03/2018 – Civitas Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 29; 10/05/2018 – Civitas Solutions 2Q Loss/Shr 7c; 21/05/2018 – Civitas Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 47.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 3,314 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,663 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $484,000, down from 6,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $106.72. About 1.08M shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 13.33% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 16/05/2018 – WesBanco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend to Its Shareholders; 17/04/2018 – Top Gun Ventures Expands to Denver with Hire of Laura Marriott; 21/05/2018 – Virtua Partners Closes Construction Loan on Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in Arizona; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO ARNE SORENSON SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – CHANGE IN COMMISSION RATES IS FOR BOOKINGS MADE ON OR AFTER APRIL 1 OF THIS YEAR; 05/03/2018 – US Auto Parts to Participate in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference on March 12, 2018; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International: Unit Sells Montreal Hotel to Private Investor; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO SAYS ECONOMIC OUTLOOK HAS IMPROVED, AT THE SAME TIME, LABOR MARKET IS TIGHT AND WAGES ARE RISING IN MANY MARKETS – CONF CALL; 05/03/2018 – MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Marriott; 06/03/2018 – Axios: Exclusive: Marriott to move entire paid media business to Publicis

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.12 per share. MAR’s profit will be $477.58 million for 19.06 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual EPS reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.30, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 63 investors sold MAR shares while 260 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 209.52 million shares or 1.19% more from 207.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 0.13% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Ww Asset Management reported 19,692 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Paragon Management Limited stated it has 0.23% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Paloma holds 39,813 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Rothschild Investment Il has invested 0.07% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Fjarde Ap accumulated 0.09% or 46,936 shares. Grassi Investment Mgmt holds 51,000 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Burke And Herbert Natl Bank And Communications holds 0.37% or 3,297 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 451,714 shares. Smithfield Tru stated it has 106 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 106 were accumulated by Ent Finance Svcs. Washington Trust State Bank stated it has 821 shares. Alexandria Capital Limited Liability Company reported 1,634 shares stake. Moreover, Farr Miller And Washington Limited Dc has 0.04% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Haverford Trust Co holds 0.01% or 2,233 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wall Street Bracing for Pivotal Trade Negotiations – Nasdaq” on November 30, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Gilead Sciences, Conatus Pharmaceuticals, Biogen, Ionis Pharmaceuticals and Exelixis – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Marriott Class Action Lawsuit: Bernstein Liebhard Llp Announces That a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Marriott International, Inc. â€“ MAR – GlobeNewswire” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages MAR Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Extended Stay America Rides on Unit Growth Amid Competition – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $147.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inter Parfums Inc (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 5,800 shares to 11,831 shares, valued at $763,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 4,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Life Storage Inc.

Among 24 analysts covering Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Marriott International had 79 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 13 report. M Partners upgraded the shares of MAR in report on Monday, December 5 to “Buy” rating. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, November 20 by Argus Research. Raymond James upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, August 14 report. The stock of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, December 8 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 21 by Zacks. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, May 20 by Evercore. On Thursday, November 8 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, June 12 with “Buy”. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 20.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91B and $8.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 32,910 shares to 40,575 shares, valued at $8.55 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Int’l (NYSE:PM) by 109,717 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 402,653 shares, and cut its stake in Expeditors Int’l Wash (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Among 6 analysts covering Civitas Solutions (NYSE:CIVI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Civitas Solutions had 19 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of CIVI in report on Friday, February 9 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, February 2 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, December 20 by SunTrust. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 14 by Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity maintained Civitas Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CIVI) rating on Friday, October 27. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $27 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 16 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Civitas Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CIVI) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, December 13 by Raymond James. Barclays Capital maintained Civitas Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CIVI) rating on Wednesday, January 6. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $34 target. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of CIVI in report on Tuesday, December 12 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 13 by Canaccord Genuity.

More notable recent Civitas Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CIVI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; General Mills Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Civitas Solutions Reports Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results – Business Wire” published on December 13, 2018, Fortune.com published: “Term Sheet — Wednesday, December 19 – Fortune” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Civitas Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CIVI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Civitas up 12% on $17.75/share takeover bid – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “26 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: December 14, 2018.