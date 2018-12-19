Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 92.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 13,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,039 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $32,000, down from 14,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $24.64. About 598,862 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has declined 33.64% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.64% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 05/04/2018 – LEGG MASON INC LM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON 4Q OPER REV. $785.1M, EST. $761.2M; 27/04/2018 – VP Lattin Gifts 238 Of Legg Mason Inc; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Raises Quarter Dividend to 34c; 26/04/2018 – Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. Portfolio Composition as of March 31, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Legg Mason End-March Assets Under Mgmt $754.1B vs End-Dec. $767.2B; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Legg Mason in talks with DoJ, SEC to resolve corruption probe- FT; 30/05/2018 – DOJ PROBES LEGG MASON’S EX-PERMAL BIZ MGMT OF LIBYA GOVT ASSETS

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 2.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 2,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,349 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.53 million, up from 82,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $149.73. About 1.77M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 6.14% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 28/03/2018 – Accenture Launches Cloud-Based Analytics Utility to Help U.S. Banks Improve Risk-Management and Other Functions; 08/05/2018 – Trust in Banks Highest Since 2012, but Declining Branch Visits and Increased Digital Transactions Risk Eroding Customer Relationships, Accenture Research Finds; 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers – Regardless of Age – in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Surve; 22/05/2018 – Accenture Provides Video Platform for Turner’s OTT products; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Interactive Named Largest Digital Network Worldwide by Advertising Age in Annual Agency Report for Third Year in a; 07/03/2018 – Accenture Opens Innovation Hub in Zurich to Help Clients with Their Digital Transformation Agendas; 12/04/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – VENKATA “MURTHY” RENDUCHINTALA HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO BOARD, EFFECTIVE THURSDAY; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 25/04/2018 – Accenture CEO Gives Strategy for Digital Transformation (Video); 13/05/2018 – Accenture Delivers Digital Asset Management Program to Help Shaanxi Electric Boost Performance and Reduce Operating Costs

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 1.07 in 2018Q2.

Among 27 analysts covering Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 27,300 shares to 91,258 shares, valued at $10.30M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,517 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,837 shares, and cut its stake in Aptiv Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q2.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77 million and $166.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 7,800 shares to 8,283 shares, valued at $579,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corecivic Inc by 21,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,631 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Among 16 analysts covering Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM), 8 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive.

