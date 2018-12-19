Among 2 analysts covering WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. WD-40 had 2 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained the shares of WDFC in report on Wednesday, July 11 with “Neutral” rating. See WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) latest ratings:

07/12/2018 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Buy New Target: $209 Initiates Coverage On

11/07/2018 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $135 New Target: $152 Maintain

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased Qcr Holdings Inc (QCRH) stake by 55.04% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 23,513 shares as Qcr Holdings Inc (QCRH)’s stock declined 21.58%. The Martingale Asset Management LP holds 19,208 shares with $785,000 value, down from 42,721 last quarter. Qcr Holdings Inc now has $507.44M valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $32.38. About 5,100 shares traded. QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) has declined 24.55% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.55% the S&P500. Some Historical QCRH News: 18/04/2018 – QCR Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 18/04/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $86.7 MLN; 18/04/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS – EXCLUDING ONE-TIME MERGER-RELATED EXPENSES, QCR HOLDINGS EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ABOUT 8% ACCRETIVE TO EPS IN 2019; 18/04/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS INC – QCR HOLDINGS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE SFC BANK RETAINING ITS SEPARATE CHARTER AND BRAND WITHIN SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI MARKET; 22/03/2018 – QCR Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ QCR Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QCRH); 20/03/2018 – QCR Holdings: In First Full Yr After Bates Merger, 2019, Transaction Expected to Be 0.3% Accretive to EPS Excluding the Impact of Future Consideration; 23/03/2018 – QCR Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES PLANS TO BUY BATES COS; 19/04/2018 – QCR Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $3.21 million activity. $360,047 worth of WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) was sold by SEWITCH STANLEY JR on Monday, October 29. NOBLE WILLIAM B sold $332,260 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. On Friday, November 16 the insider FREEMAN MICHAEL L sold $1.00M. Another trade for 1,592 shares valued at $251,377 was made by HOLDSWORTH GEOFFREY on Wednesday, July 18.

The stock increased 0.37% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $180.21. About 13,468 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 45.54% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Net $56.6M-Net $57.5M; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Revises Previously Issued Guidance; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Sales $407M-$415M; 19/04/2018 – DJ WD-40 Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDFC); 09/04/2018 – WD-40 Will Funnel Tax Savings to Boost Digital Brand Presence; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO SAYS FY 18 NET INCOME IS PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $56.6 MLN AND $57.5 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – FOR FY 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $4.07 AND $4.14; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 SEES FY EPS $4.07 TO $4.14, EST. $3.94 (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 EPS $4.07-EPS $4.14

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.36 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 12 investors sold WD-40 Company shares while 65 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 11.90 million shares or 8.76% less from 13.04 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amg Natl Trust Bancshares owns 0.02% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 2,042 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Ltd holds 0.85% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) or 52,427 shares. Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards And Communication Inc has invested 0.01% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Hollencrest Capital has 1,171 shares. 22,911 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Llc. The New Jersey-based Mercer Advisers has invested 0.01% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Llc owns 40,528 shares. 4,110 were accumulated by Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Co. Ameriprise Fincl has 400,494 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 8,541 are owned by Bb&T Corporation. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 3,956 shares. Magnetar Fincl Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Cibc Incorporated accumulated 19,443 shares. Blackrock accumulated 0.01% or 1.99 million shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 21,850 shares.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products. The company has market cap of $2.49 billion. It offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. It has a 38.84 P/E ratio. The firm also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products, as well as other specialty maintenance products under the 3-IN-ONE brand; and professional spray maintenance products and lubricants for the bike market under the GT85 brand.

Martingale Asset Management LP increased Sovran Self Storage Inc stake by 3,304 shares to 9,204 valued at $876,000 in 2018Q3. It also upped First Citizens Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCNCA) stake by 52,424 shares and now owns 80,840 shares. Us Foods Hldgs Corp was raised too.

Analysts await QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 25.71% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.7 per share. QCRH’s profit will be $13.79 million for 9.20 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by QCR Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 14 investors sold QCRH shares while 28 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 9.05 million shares or 3.55% more from 8.73 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 65,031 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bessemer Grp holds 0% in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) or 3,500 shares. Exchange Cap Management has 18,250 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance has invested 0% in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH). Smith Asset Management Group Lp has 0.01% invested in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) for 4,638 shares. North Carolina-based Bancorp Of America De has invested 0% in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH). Moreover, Rothschild Communications Asset Us has 0.02% invested in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH). Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 0% in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH). Voya Management Limited Liability invested 0% in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH). Bkd Wealth Ltd Com accumulated 0.07% or 18,884 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 8,800 shares. Banc Funds Lc has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH). Invesco Limited accumulated 8,833 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel accumulated 23,810 shares or 0.13% of the stock.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $682,646 activity. GIPPLE TODD A bought 2,564 shares worth $86,663. $6,560 worth of stock was bought by Ziegler Marie Z. on Thursday, October 18. 20,000 shares were bought by Peterson Michael Lawrence, worth $670,294 on Thursday, December 13. BUDD THOMAS D sold 473 shares worth $23,414. Grabin Elizabeth A bought 410 shares worth $13,858.