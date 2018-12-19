Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) stake by 9.22% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Greystone Managed Investments Inc acquired 5,290 shares as Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC)’s stock declined 12.89%. The Greystone Managed Investments Inc holds 62,680 shares with $8.54 million value, up from 57,390 last quarter. Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc now has $54.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $117.19. About 1.07M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 13.36% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Noninterest Income $1.75B; 07/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: Beefing up the Promise: A big donation from PNC Foundation bodes well; 20/03/2018 From ‘Nirvana’ to a ‘Led Zeppelin’ market, PNC Financial predicts no stairway to heaven for gains; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: PNC SEES 2Q`18 OTHER NONINTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank, NASCAR Ink Official Deal; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NON-INTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank Becomes Official Bank of Nascar With Five-Year Agreement

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased Carnival Corp (CCL) stake by 4.22% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb acquired 125 shares as Carnival Corp (CCL)’s stock declined 9.10%. The Massmutual Trust Company Fsb holds 3,090 shares with $197.05 million value, up from 2,965 last quarter. Carnival Corp now has $39.47 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $56.74. About 1.77M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 14.85% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 10/05/2018 – Carnival Adding 23 Sailings to Havana in 2019-20; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Unveils Largest, Most Technologically Advanced Operations Center In Cruise Industry; 13/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO AN INCREASE IN REVENUE FROM PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT BUSINESS BY NOT LESS THAN 40%; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Corp Launches Second of Four New Cruise Ships in 2018; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees Full-Year 2018 Net Rev Yields in Constant Currency to Be Up 2.5 %; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.20 TO $4.40; 16/04/2018 – Leonardo DiCaprio, Kourtney Kardashian Rave at Neon Carnival 2018; 23/05/2018 – China will someday be the largest cruise market in the world, Carnival Corp CEO says; 19/03/2018 – W Virginia Gov: Governor and First Lady Justice announce plans for annual Easter Carnival; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Implements the World’s First Multi-Orbit, Tri-Band Capable Shipboard Antenna System

More notable recent Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Carnival updates on new vessels – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Carnival: Choppy Waters Ahead? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 16, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Carnival’s newest cruise ship is a gamechanger for Port Canaveral – Orlando Business Journal” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wolfe Research preview Carnival ahead of earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Carnival Cruise Line reveals name of ship coming in 2020 – South Florida Business Journal” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb decreased Edgewell Personal Care Co stake by 150 shares to 4,445 valued at $205.49 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Scana Corp (NYSE:SCG) stake by 850 shares and now owns 330 shares. Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Carnival (NYSE:CCL), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Carnival had 12 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 26 by Deutsche Bank. Citigroup maintained the shares of CCL in report on Wednesday, August 8 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, September 28 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Argus Research on Friday, July 6. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, June 26. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Tuesday, June 26. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 28 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Friday, September 28 with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, June 27, the company rating was upgraded by Berenberg. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 13 by Credit Suisse.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $449,842 activity. $449,842 worth of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) shares were sold by PEREZ ARNALDO.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 1.36 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 61 investors sold CCL shares while 203 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 387.50 million shares or 0.15% less from 388.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pointstate Capital Lp has 0.39% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Schroder Invest Mgmt stated it has 932,736 shares. Pnc Service Grp Inc holds 0.06% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) or 978,649 shares. Jennison Associates holds 0.09% or 1.52M shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance holds 0.2% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) or 25,600 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 63,593 shares. Covington Capital Mgmt has 800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jcic Asset holds 1.53% or 69,794 shares in its portfolio. Blair William And Il has 5,284 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Corp owns 20,145 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Buckingham Inc holds 1.43% or 219,806 shares. Payden Rygel holds 1.02% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) or 210,300 shares. Intrust Natl Bank Na has invested 0.11% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 120,964 shares. Moreover, Atria Investments Ltd has 0.01% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL).

Among 7 analysts covering PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. PNC Financial Services Gr had 7 analyst reports since October 15, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, November 19. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, October 15 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, December 7 by Credit Suisse. The rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research to “Hold” on Tuesday, November 27. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Bernstein given on Monday, October 15. The stock of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 15 by Deutsche Bank. Nomura maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, October 15 report.

More recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on December 02, 2018. Also Bizjournals.com published the news titled: “New credit facility in place for one of Pittsburgh’s biggest private companies – Pittsburgh Business Times” on December 03, 2018. Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “It Will Cost You More To Buy ‘The 12 Days Of Christmas’ Gifts This Year – Forbes” with publication date: November 30, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 36 investors sold PNC shares while 347 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 357.64 million shares or 1.69% less from 363.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Barnett & Inc holds 0.01% or 200 shares. Regent Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 4,425 shares. Sterneck Cap Management Ltd Llc owns 2,500 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Moreover, Voya Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Manufacturers Life Insur Comm The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.59M shares. Brookfield Asset accumulated 11,920 shares. Pure holds 4,064 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 461,630 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests Inc reported 0.01% stake. Biondo Inv Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 0.07% stake. 3.09M are owned by Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) has invested 0.01% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Banced accumulated 3,185 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management (Operating As Southport Cap Management) has 61 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Green Square Capital Llc accumulated 0.08% or 4,261 shares.

Since July 17, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 insider sales for $8.20 million activity. 15,000 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) shares with value of $2.12 million were sold by Van Wyk Steven C.. Reilly Robert Q sold $3.47M worth of stock or 24,710 shares. HANNON MICHAEL J had sold 5,247 shares worth $741,844 on Tuesday, July 17. Lyons Michael P. sold $1.97M worth of stock. $99,505 worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) was bought by Pfinsgraff Martin.