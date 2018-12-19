Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 25.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 608,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.81 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $402.71M, down from 2.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $192.79. About 2.56 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.50, EST. $1.24; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Ann Cairns Vice Chairman; 24/05/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Retailers met with Federal Reserve, FTC to raise concerns about a new online-payment initiative; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: New Revenue Recognition Rules and Acquisitions Contributed 4 Percentage Points to Rev Growth; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD TO INTEGRATE ITS PHYSICAL & DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) by 11.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 279,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.21% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2.22M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $183.91M, down from 2.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Eli Lilly & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.06B market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $109.95. About 3.77M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 32.86% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.86% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 24/04/2018 – FOCUS-Express Scripts targets Amgen, Lilly migraine drugs in pricing shift; 23/04/2018 – Elanco Announces Addition of Chief Financial Officer; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly Chinese Population with Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 05/04/2018 – Specialised Therapeutics Asia Initiates Early Access Program For Neratinib; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 20/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – IMPROVEMENT IN OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE OBSERVED; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 24/04/2018 – Drugmaker Eli Lilly posts quarterly profit; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.52-EPS $4.62; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – INCREASED ITS 2018 EPS RANGE TO $4.52 TO $4.62 ON A REPORTED BASIS AND $5.10 TO $5.20 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mastercard announces increase in quarterly dividend and $6.5B share repurchase program – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MasterCard: A Strong Stock, But What Are The Risks? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “3 High-Quality Stocks Goldman Sachs Recommends for 2019 – Investorplace.com” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Mastercard Stock Dropped 5% – The Motley Fool” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Mastercard vs. American Express – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 09, 2018.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $17.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.75M shares to 18.04 million shares, valued at $1.03 billion in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 4,583 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $473,978 activity. Haythornthwaite Richard sold $959,993 worth of stock.

Among 42 analysts covering Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA), 37 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Mastercard Incorporated had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 18. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Monday, October 16. Credit Suisse upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $200.0 target in Thursday, February 1 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, September 11. On Thursday, September 28 the stock rating was initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. As per Friday, February 2, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, December 16 by UBS. Oppenheimer maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, May 2 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $210 target in Friday, May 4 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 15 by Compass Point.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 27 investors sold MA shares while 531 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 734.72 million shares or 0.86% less from 741.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Steadfast Management LP stated it has 2.38% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Archford Capital Strategies Limited Company reported 3,720 shares. Baxter Bros has 23,002 shares. Saybrook Cap Nc holds 16,773 shares or 1.6% of its portfolio. Ironwood Financial Lc owns 61 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New York-based Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd has invested 0.03% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Crescent Park Mgmt Lp accumulated 94,810 shares. Arrow Fincl Corporation has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). The New York-based Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Pinebridge Lp holds 0.57% or 134,446 shares in its portfolio. Midas Management has 1.34% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Parsons Incorporated Ri stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 10 reported 0.06% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Suffolk Cap Mngmt Lc holds 62,720 shares or 1.99% of its portfolio. Df Dent And Inc reported 456,721 shares.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.52 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.14 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 31.71 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.61% negative EPS growth.

Among 25 analysts covering Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Eli Lilly and Company had 123 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, December 1. Piper Jaffray maintained Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Thursday, October 12 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 22 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, May 22. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, September 7, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of LLY in report on Friday, December 16 to “Overweight” rating. On Tuesday, September 27 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. Argus Research upgraded Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Friday, January 5 to “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $96.0 target in Friday, September 15 report.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 286,305 shares to 4.22M shares, valued at $115.48M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 891,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.86M shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Since July 5, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 29 insider sales for $384.57 million activity. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold 170,000 shares worth $14.73M. Zakrowski Donald A sold $63,342 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Tuesday, September 4. $2.82M worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was sold by O’Neill Myles on Monday, December 10. Another trade for 2,168 shares valued at $206,437 was bought by TAI JACKSON P.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 37 investors sold LLY shares while 399 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 794.28 million shares or 1.80% less from 808.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Garde Capital, Washington-based fund reported 2,860 shares. 143,595 are held by Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership. Btr Management reported 0.06% stake. Vigilant Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 15,645 shares. Ls Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0.17% or 27,536 shares in its portfolio. Sadoff Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 8,390 shares. Rothschild Invest Corporation Il holds 0.2% or 16,205 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel has 5,275 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 7.68 million shares. Texas-based Cadence Bancorporation Na has invested 0.8% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Wesbanco Bancorporation Incorporated holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 26,447 shares. Washington Trust Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Savant Limited Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 7,717 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Company Il reported 24,346 shares. Moreover, Oak Ridge Invs Ltd has 0.74% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 124,493 shares.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 19.30% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.14 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.34B for 20.21 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.16% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Save Us, Amazon – The Motley Fool” on November 25, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Lilly (LLY) Reports Jardiance Recommended as Preferred SGLT2 Inhibitor for Adults with Type 2 Diabetes and Established Cardiovascular Disease in ACC Expert Consensus Decision Pathway – StreetInsider.com” published on November 26, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “3 Steady Healthcare Stocks to Hold During a Downturn – Investorplace.com” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Eli Lilly Scores Solid Results in Psoriatic Arthritis Study – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Going Strong – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 30, 2018.