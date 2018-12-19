Clinton Group Inc decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 95.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clinton Group Inc sold 43,617 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,245 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $298,000, down from 45,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clinton Group Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $111.12. About 1.25 million shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 17.94% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Will Incur Restructuring and Other Charges in Fiscal 2019; 16/04/2018 – McKesson CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY SHR VIEW $13.35 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – INITIATIVE INCLUDES A COMPREHENSIVE REVIEW OF COMPANY’S OPERATIONS AND COST STRUCTURE; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.67 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence from McKesson Supports First-Ever FDA Approval for Metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma Drug; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: U.S., States Subsequently Filed Notices Declining to Intervene in Case; 20/04/2018 – MCKESSON: CMTE RECOMMENDS ENHANCED OVERSIGHT RELATED TO OPIOIDS

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com (AWK) by 23.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 35,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 183,024 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.10M, up from 147,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $92.78. About 498,499 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 7.00% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 07/05/2018 – American Water Group Lunch Scheduled By Eden Rock for May. 14; 30/04/2018 – WEST VIRGINIA AMERICAN WATER FILES GENERAL RATE CASE REQUEST; 29/03/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo, Tilden to Participate in P3 Water Summit; 27/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Encourages Customers to Participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY – AFFIRMS 2018 EPS GUIDANCE RANGE OF $3.22 – $3.32; 16/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water Elevates Infrastructure Conversation and Mobilizes Action During Infrastructure Week; 08/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Its Southern Division; 21/05/2018 – Water Quality Reports Show Illinois American Water Continues to Deliver Water That Meets, or is Better Than, Drinking Water; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement To Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 24/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water Announces Winners of 2018 Emergency Responders Grants

Among 22 analysts covering McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. McKesson Corporation had 90 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, September 16, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, September 21 by Mizuho. Mizuho maintained McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) rating on Wednesday, January 24. Mizuho has “Hold” rating and $186.0 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 17 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Tuesday, January 12. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Thursday, January 5 to “Neutral”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Mizuho given on Tuesday, October 24. Credit Suisse downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Monday, December 18 report. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, January 18 report. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of MCK in report on Thursday, October 26 with “Buy” rating.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $521,196 activity. JACOBS M CHRISTINE had sold 1,350 shares worth $173,732 on Friday, August 31. On Friday, August 31 KNOWLES MARIE L/CA sold $173,732 worth of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) or 1,350 shares.

Analysts await McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $3.18 EPS, down 6.74% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.41 per share. MCK’s profit will be $621.32 million for 8.74 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by McKesson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.34, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MCK shares while 296 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 162.62 million shares or 5.64% less from 172.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund stated it has 0.11% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Bb&T reported 0.07% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). 39,544 were accumulated by Paloma Prtn. Focused Wealth Management Incorporated holds 0.05% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) or 1,200 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Moreover, Eqis Mngmt has 0.06% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Asset Management One Com invested 0.09% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Federated Invsts Pa reported 116,934 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 4,678 shares. Evercore Wealth Limited Company has invested 0.24% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Tudor Invest Corp Et Al accumulated 0.09% or 27,804 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 23,206 shares. Schwerin Boyle Capital Mgmt stated it has 51,000 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 28,058 shares. Bartlett Ltd Liability invested in 1,614 shares.

Clinton Group Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $279.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 29,325 shares to 30,313 shares, valued at $5.92M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 38,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,760 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How Safe Is Cardinal Health’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Equifax, Celanese, McKesson, ManpowerGroup, NewMarket, and Phillips 66 â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – GlobeNewswire” published on December 07, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “McKesson: A Value Investing Perspective – Seeking Alpha” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Land passes from Jerry Jones to Dallas Stars owner for hotels near McKesson’s new HQ – Dallas – Dallas Business Journal” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “McKesson relocation bolsters Irving-Las Colinas’ prowess as ‘Headquarters of Headquarters’ – Dallas Business Journal” with publication date: December 02, 2018.

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is American Water Works (AWK) a Buy? – Motley Fool” on May 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Water Works Company, Inc. 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “American Water Employees & American Water Charitable Foundation Donate $25000 to Camden-Based LUCY Outreach – Business Wire” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American States Water: Longest Dividend Growth Streak In History, But Is It A Buy? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 08, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: American Tower, American Water Works, Bank of America, eBay, FedEx, Lululemon, Morgan Stanley, Vale, Verizon and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 2,291 shares to 8,789 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Emerging Small Cap (EWX) by 7,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,624 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr Em Lcl Debt Fd (ELD).

Among 14 analysts covering American Water Works (NYSE:AWK), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. American Water Works had 38 analyst reports since October 15, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, February 26 by Janney Capital. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, August 25 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 15 by HSBC. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Thursday, February 22. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of AWK in report on Friday, November 3 with “Neutral” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of AWK in report on Friday, May 6 with “Overweight” rating. On Wednesday, April 26 the stock rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”. The stock of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 23 by UBS. The rating was downgraded by Guggenheim to “Neutral” on Tuesday, January 2. The rating was initiated by Northcoast on Thursday, May 25 with “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 38 investors sold AWK shares while 192 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 139.95 million shares or 3.96% less from 145.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 10,925 shares. Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Farmers Merchants Inc holds 0% or 78 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Usca Ria Limited Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). 11,004 were accumulated by Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corp. Utah Retirement Systems reported 0.06% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 40,806 shares. 27,054 were accumulated by Citadel Lc. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking Corp owns 263,198 shares. Lord Abbett Ltd Llc has 811,677 shares. First Fincl In accumulated 0.01% or 100 shares. Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora stated it has 0.04% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Ballentine Prtn Ltd Liability Co reported 6,007 shares stake. Carlson Cap LP has 0.4% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).