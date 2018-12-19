Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) by 2.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 8,318 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 305,042 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.51 million, up from 296,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Medidata Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $67.28. About 425,386 shares traded. Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) has risen 9.82% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MDSO News: 23/05/2018 – Major Cancer Center Further Advances Oncology Research by Integrating Genomic Data Into Medidata’s eClinical Platform; 03/05/2018 – Medidata’s Melinda Pautsch Named a “Rising Star” by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association; 29/05/2018 – Medidata Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Medidata Edge Strategic Monitoring Wins “Best Sponsor-Focused Technological Development” at CARE Awards 2018; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR THE YEAR; 11/05/2018 – Fiera Capital Adds TripAdvisor, Exits Medidata: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Medidata Holds Global Heart Health Awareness Week to Encourage Employee Wellness; 03/04/2018 – AUSTRALIA NHMRC CLINICAL TRIALS CENTRE PARTNERS WITH MEDIDATA; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q Net $10.3M; 03/04/2018 – Australia NHMRC Clinical Trials Centre Partners with Medidata to Digitize Cancer Research

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 14.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought 5,707 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,409 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.61M, up from 40,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $168. About 5.03M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Since August 16, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $29.00 million activity.

Among 36 analysts covering The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive.

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $6.18 million activity.

