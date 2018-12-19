Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE) by 57.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 30,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,452 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.06 million, down from 52,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $228.55. About 1.65 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS; 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS; 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform; 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 31.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 1,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,200 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $788,000, down from 6,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $155.51. About 392,675 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 16.70% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3.5 TO 6.5 PCT; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 05/04/2018 – Judge Allows Berkshire Museum to Sell Rockwell Painting and Other Works; 06/04/2018 – Softing Inc. Launches the OPC UA MDIS Module, a ControlLogix® In-chassis PLC Module, and Extends Connectivity for Rockwell Automation Deeper into Oil & Gas; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION BOOSTING DIV 10%; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.70 TO $8.00, EST. $7.80; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – CONTROL PRODUCTS & SOLUTIONS QUARTERLY SALES WERE $882.8 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 5.7 PERCENT COMPARED TO $835.3 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q EPS $1.77; 05/04/2018 – Berkshire Museum Fight Ends With Approval to Sell Norman Rockwell Painting; 21/05/2018 – NioCorp Awards Contract to Rockwell Automation on Groundbreaking Critical Minerals, Mining and Processing Facility in Nebraska

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 40 investors sold ADBE shares while 419 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 386.22 million shares or 3.00% less from 398.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Texas-based Cypress Asset Inc Tx has invested 0.42% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Hemenway Tru Company Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 765 shares in its portfolio. Mckinley Mngmt Delaware stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). King Luther Management Corporation stated it has 2.3% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 211,099 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Communication Limited Liability Co stated it has 369,710 shares. Evergreen Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.07% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca), California-based fund reported 2,525 shares. 6,324 are held by Triangle Wealth Mngmt. Pitcairn reported 28,948 shares. Synovus Financial holds 0.13% or 30,058 shares in its portfolio. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Ltd stated it has 2.11% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 1,321 were accumulated by Cedar Hill Assocs Ltd Llc. Efg Asset Management (Americas) Corporation, Florida-based fund reported 21,736 shares. Everence Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.58% or 10,776 shares.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 8 insider sales for $13.32 million activity. Rencher Bradley sold 15,000 shares worth $3.94M. Parasnis Abhay sold 10,500 shares worth $2.73M. Another trade for 75 shares valued at $19,607 was bought by Ricks David A.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $326.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 91,090 shares to 106,051 shares, valued at $9.07M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 37,669 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,566 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Among 41 analysts covering Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. Adobe Systems had 181 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Sunday, July 30 by RBC Capital Markets. Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, October 14 to “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Tuesday, July 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Monday, October 16. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, October 7. Robert W. Baird maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Friday, October 6 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, August 31 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. As per Friday, March 16, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Barclays Capital maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Tuesday, October 16. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $304 target. On Monday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”.

Since July 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 selling transactions for $9.66 million activity. Murphy Robert B sold $75,321 worth of stock. On Monday, December 3 the insider Wlodarczyk Francis sold $113,414. 844 shares valued at $148,707 were sold by DORGAN DAVID M on Monday, December 3. Shares for $262,752 were sold by Etzel Steven W.. $475,299 worth of stock was sold by Kulaszewicz Frank C on Friday, November 30. 13,420 shares were sold by CRANDALL THEODORE D, worth $2.36 million.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 4,500 shares to 39,679 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,959 shares, and has risen its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 41 investors sold ROK shares while 212 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 81.37 million shares or 5.20% less from 85.83 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Smithfield Co owns 2,969 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Lp accumulated 0.72% or 18,810 shares. The Virginia-based Markel has invested 0.4% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Hightower Advsr Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 11,833 shares. Menta Cap Lc holds 0.17% or 2,589 shares. Howard Mgmt owns 54,919 shares. Qci Asset, New York-based fund reported 2,880 shares. Weiss Multi has 0.02% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 4,000 shares. Advisory Net Limited Company holds 3,479 shares. Alps Advsr Inc has 0.02% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 13,075 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 0% or 5,392 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Research Advsrs has 0.02% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.07% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Mariner Wealth Advsrs holds 1.17% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 113,579 shares. Tru Of Oklahoma holds 0% or 2,825 shares.

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 1.53% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.96 per share. ROK’s profit will be $240.17 million for 19.54 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual EPS reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.69% negative EPS growth.