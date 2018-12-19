Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased Aon Plc (AON) stake by 110.14% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd acquired 132,500 shares as Aon Plc (AON)’s stock rose 5.34%. The Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd holds 252,800 shares with $38.88 million value, up from 120,300 last quarter. Aon Plc now has $36.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $152.01. About 504,791 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 13.92% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 03/04/2018 – Aon: despite slight decline, financial health of defined benefit pension plans remains strong in first quarter; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.35; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Aon’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis, Willis Towers Watson; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – LAUNCHING SOLUTION THAT INCLUDES HARDWARE-LEVEL SECURITY PROTECTION, COMPREHENSIVE RISK ASSESSMENT AND REMEDIATION, RAPID INCIDENT RESPONSE; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Adj EPS $2.97; 10/04/2018 – Aon and HP Join Forces to Combat Cyber Risk; 22/05/2018 – AON LAUNCHES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SOLUTIONS GROUP

Davis Selected Advisers decreased Facebook Inc. (FB) stake by 1.7% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Davis Selected Advisers sold 86,207 shares as Facebook Inc. (FB)’s stock declined 13.60%. The Davis Selected Advisers holds 4.98M shares with $818.71 million value, down from 5.06M last quarter. Facebook Inc. now has $392.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.04% or $7.24 during the last trading session, reaching $136.42. About 35.00 million shares traded or 38.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/04/2018 – MGH Survey Finds More than Two in Three Facebook Users Trust Facebook Less Than They Did Before Learning of Cambridge Analytica; 19/03/2018 – Media Expert Kirkpatrick Predicts More Problems for Facebook (Video); 26/03/2018 – LAWYERS FOR BREXIT CAMPAIGN WHISTLEBLOWERS SAYS THERE IS A PRIMA FACIE CASE THAT VOTE LEAVE BROKE ELECTION LAW IN THE EU REFERENDUM; 21/03/2018 – COLUMN-Yahoo securities case bodes ill for Facebook in investor class action: Frankel; 05/04/2018 – Sen. Markey: Senator Markey Responds to New Facebook Revelations and Announcement That Mark Zuckerberg Will Appear Before a; 09/04/2018 – Facebook CEO apologizes, says company did not do enough to prevent misuse; 26/03/2018 – “Rocked to the core of its business model, Facebook has no choice but to take away Shopify’s punchbowl,” Left wrote in a note; 11/04/2018 – In the wake of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony on Capitol Hill, Lyft President John Zimmer chimed in on the subject of user privacy; 20/04/2018 – Ives still thinks Facebook could hit $225 per share this year, well above the price of about $167 a share on Friday; 25/04/2018 – INDIA GOVT OFFICIAL TELLS REPORTERS ON NOTICES TO FACEBOOK, CA

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Aon and Nortonâ„¢ LifeLockâ„¢ Develop Solution to Help High-Net-Worth Individuals Defend Assets Against Cyber Criminals – PRNewswire” on December 13, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “United States wildfire costs to exceed $10bn for second year running, according to Aon catastrophe report – PRNewswire” published on December 07, 2018, Twst.com published: “AON plc: Aon comments on the CMA’s final report on the Investment Consultants Market Investigation – The Wall Street Transcript” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Exclusive: Blackstone plans IPO of US benefits manager Alight – sources – StreetInsider.com” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Aon Issues Unsecured Notes, Gets Rating Actions From Moody’s – Zacks.com” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased Pointer Telocation Ltd (NASDAQ:PNTR) stake by 78,749 shares to 29,435 valued at $383,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) stake by 173,000 shares and now owns 660,265 shares. Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:TSEM) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Aon (NYSE:AON), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Aon had 6 analyst reports since August 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, November 14 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, September 25 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, October 29 by Wells Fargo. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $180 target in Friday, October 12 report. Barclays Capital maintained Aon plc (NYSE:AON) on Monday, November 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 75 sales for $1.73 billion activity. Shares for $10.77 million were sold by FISCHER DAVID B.. Zuckerberg Mark sold $23.76 million worth of stock or 137,400 shares. 55,000 shares valued at $7.88M were sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, November 14. 3,300 shares valued at $495,309 were sold by Cox Christopher K on Monday, November 5. The insider Stretch Colin sold 750 shares worth $116,250. On Thursday, November 15 Taylor Susan J.S. sold $290,400 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 2,112 shares. $7.74 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd on Tuesday, July 10.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FB Bug Exposes Photos of 6.8M Users to Outside Developers – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Another personal data scandal for Facebook – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s What to Expect from Facebook (FB) Stock in 2019 – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ACWI, AMZN, FB, BAC: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook: Deal Of A Lifetime – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Davis Selected Advisers increased Terreno Realty Corp. (NYSE:TRNO) stake by 29,738 shares to 372,555 valued at $14.05 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Pnc Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC) stake by 2,280 shares and now owns 310,153 shares. Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD) was raised too.

Among 21 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Facebook had 36 analyst reports since June 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $185 target in Tuesday, October 16 report. On Friday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform”. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of FB in report on Monday, July 16 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was downgraded by Edward Jones to “Hold” on Friday, July 27. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Monday, October 8. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, October 12 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by Canaccord Genuity. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Thursday, July 26. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $215 target. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by Deutsche Bank. UBS upgraded Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Tuesday, June 26 to “Hold” rating.