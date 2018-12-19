Nuveen Amt-free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.32, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. The ratio is positive, as 67 investment professionals increased and started new positions, while 46 decreased and sold equity positions in Nuveen Amt-free Municipal Value Fund. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 45.04 million shares, up from 42.40 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Nuveen Amt-free Municipal Value Fund in top ten positions was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 32 Increased: 38 New Position: 29.

Karpus Management Inc. holds 3.75% of its portfolio in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund for 7.34 million shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc owns 3.28 million shares or 3.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Robinson Capital Management Llc has 2.93% invested in the company for 772,806 shares. The Texas-based Oxbow Advisors Llc has invested 2.22% in the stock. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 323,621 shares.

The stock increased 1.20% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $14.85. About 14,377 shares traded. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) has declined 14.87% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.87% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $48.15. About 106,328 shares traded. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has declined 4.34% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCY News: 25/04/2018 – Recall in our report, we said pay very close attention to $MRCY gross margins. Yet, another miss, this time a bigger miss than last qtr (even adj for Themis lower margin contribution); 19/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Announces Latest Briefcase-Size Rugged Mini Server; 18/04/2018 – There is no rational reason why $MRCY is the highest valued multi-billion $ aerospace and defense name in the industry given the #challenges it faces; 18/04/2018 – Look carefully at $MRCY statements on SEWIP vs. SEC disclosures, it looks like they lost SEWIP revenue. This is a 10% revenue contributor under pressure now #bearish; 18/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS NEW STRONG SELL AT SPRUCE POINT; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC MRCY.O SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $1.35 TO $1.38 INCLUDING ITEMS; 05/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Awarded AS9100D Certification at Multiple Sites; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS 3Q REV. $116.3M, EST. $126.0M; 25/04/2018 – Thanks for @TDANetwork and @OJRenick for the platform to speak on $MRCY earlier this week to warn investors about the imminent risks; 24/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Sees 4Q Rev $146.7M-$151.7M

Since August 1, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 selling transactions for $4.75 million activity. Another trade for 3,500 shares valued at $189,805 was made by THIBAUD DIDIER M C on Tuesday, September 4. ASLETT MARK sold $259,034 worth of stock or 4,700 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.27, from 1.38 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 15 investors sold Mercury Systems, Inc. shares while 64 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 47.81 million shares or 3.91% less from 49.75 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 25,385 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Bb&T Corp has 4,515 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Company (Trc) has 0% invested in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) for 84 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 504,062 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) for 13,025 shares. Hanseatic Services reported 74 shares. Eagle Boston Inv Management has 1.49% invested in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) for 300,566 shares. 338,914 were accumulated by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 20,007 shares. Penn Management has 28,814 shares. Principal Financial Gru stated it has 396,522 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company holds 16 shares. Asset Management reported 16,818 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Analysts await Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 94.12% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.17 per share. MRCY’s profit will be $15.98 million for 36.48 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Mercury Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% EPS growth.

Mercury Systems, Inc. provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.33 billion. The companyÂ’s products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors. It has a 75.23 P/E ratio. The Company’s principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, and Paveway.

