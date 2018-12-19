Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 26.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 7,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,034 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.70 million, down from 27,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $306.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $72.33. About 8.04 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Person shot at Exxon gas station on #Houston’s south side, police say -; 08/03/2018 – U.S. 6TH FLEET DENIES CLAIM THAT MISSION AIMS TO PROTECT EXXON; 21/03/2018 – Drillers give tepid response to record U.S. offshore lease sale; 07/03/2018 – Exxon sees earnings doubling by 2025 at current oil prices; 27/03/2018 – SOMO CHIEF SAYS IRAQ RECEIVED OFFESR FROM EXXON AND TOTAL FOR JOINT VENTURE TO HELP MARKETING AND SELLING OF IRAQI OIL; 05/04/2018 – Husky Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation; 11/04/2018 – MAY OUTPUT TARGET FOR PNG LNG TERMINAL IS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE – COCHRANE; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT BASE CASE SHOWS GRONINGEN PRODUCTION FALLING TO 17.5 BCM FOR YEAR STARTING OCT. 2019; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EARNINGS COULD GROW 105 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES – SLIDES; 09/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281775 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY

Forbes J M & Co Llp decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 93.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp sold 91,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,765 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $640,000, down from 98,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $84.65. About 2.31M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – AbbVie to Grant Patent Licenses in Europe on Country-By-Country Basis; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE SEES YR ADJ. EPS $7.66-$7.76, SAW $7.33-$7.43, EST.$7.54; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.87, EST. $1.79; BOOSTS FORECAST; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Commences Modified ‘Dutch Auction’ Tender Offer Priced at $99/Shr-$114/Sh; 09/04/2018 – After the Rova-T fiasco, Porges is breathing a sweet sigh of relief over the RA data today at $ABBV; 09/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC SAYS 2018 ADJUSTED SHR OUTLOOK REFLECTS EFFECTIVE TAX RATE APPROACHING 9 PCT IN 2018

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 54.55% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.88 per share. XOM’s profit will be $5.76 billion for 13.30 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.85% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.92 EPS, up 29.73% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.48 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $2.89B for 11.02 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.28% negative EPS growth.

